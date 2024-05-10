Missouri Baseball vs Auburn- May 10, 2024: Live Updates
The Missouri Tigers will need to take the series from the Auburn Tigers in order to give themselves a chance to make it in the SEC Tournament. Auburn is currently the only team that has a worse record than Missouri in conference play.
Only two games behind both Ole Miss and LSU, Missouri has a small chance to make the tournament if they are able to get those wins, especially with who their competitors for the final spot are facing in their series this weekend. Ole Miss is set to take on No. 2 Texas A&M and LSU will face previously ranked Alabama.
Missouri has only one pitcher set for the series so far, with sophomore Logan Lunceford taking the mound for the first game. Lunceford last pitched five innings in their game one loss to South Carolina in the previous weekend. He gave up four runs on four hits and three walks.
How it Happened:
- 9:32 p.m.- Missouri secures the win with a final score of 12-11.
- 9:14 p.m.- Matt Garcia laced a bases-clearing double with two outs in the bottom of the eighth to give Missouri the lead. 12-11 Missouri
- 9:10 p.m.- Jedier Hernandez earns his third hit of the night in the bottom of the eighth with a RBI single. 11-9 Auburn
- 9:01 p.m.- Bryce Mayer forces a double play and a groundout with the bases loaded to get out of the inning clean.
- 8:56 p.m.- After three-straight walks, Victor Quinn is pulled from the mound with the bases loaded. Bryce Mayer takes over on the mound in the top of the seventh with no outs.
- 8:45 p.m.- Missouri goes to the bullpen for Victor Quinn in the top of the eighth.
- 8:39 p.m.- Mateo Serna singled to bring Trevor Austin home in the bottom of the seventh. 11-8 Auburn
- 8:35 p.m.- After a walk and a hit-by-pitch, Jedier Hernandez singled to right center to score Jackson Lovich in the bottom of the seventh. 11-7 Auburn
- 8:26 p.m.- A sixth run comes across in the inning on a groundout. 11-6 Auburn
- 8:22 p.m.- Ike Irish ripped a triple down the first base line to clear the bases in the seventh. 10-6 Auburn
- 8:20 p.m.- Auburn takes advantage of the bases loaded situation to bring two runs home on a double in the seventh. 7-6 Auburn
- 8:17 p.m.- Brock Lucas enters the game to pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh.
- 7:53 p.m.- After a pitching change, Missouri takes the lead on a wild pitch. 6-5 Missouri
- 7:49 p.m.- Auburn walks in a run to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth. 5-5
- 7:38 p.m.- Justin Colon came across the plate in the bottom of the fifth after singles from Brock Daniels and Jackson Lovich. 5-4 Auburn
- 7:22 p.m.- Jacob Peaden takes the mound for Missouri in the top of the fifth.
- 7:16 p.m.- Danny Corona started the fourth inning off with a lead-off double and an error pushed him to third. Matt Garcia grounded out to bring in the third Missouri run of the night. 5-3 Auburn
- 7:09 p.m.- Cooper McMurray send the fourth solo shot out in the top of the fourth. 5-2 Auburn
- 7:06 p.m.- Auburn takes the lead in the top of the fourth with back-to-back solo home runs from Chris Stanfield and Ike Irish. 4-2 Auburn
- 6:49 p.m.- Two walks came around to score and tie the game on a Caden Green double to right center. 2-2
- 6:37 p.m.- Justin Colon sends a homer into the bullpen in the bottom of the second with Drew Culbertson on base. 2-0 Missouri
- First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT
Missouri's Lineup
Auburn's Lineup
1. Brock Daniels, 1B
1. Chris Stanfield, CF
2. Jackson Lovich, CF
2. Ike Irish, DH
3. Trevor Austin, RF
3. Cooper Weiss, SS
4. Jedier Hernandez, C
4. Cooper McMurray, 1B
5. Danny Corona, LF
5. Cade Belyue, RF
6. Mateo Serna, DH
6. Caden Green, 2B
7. Matt Garcia, 2B
7. Mason Maners, LF
8. Drew Culbertson, SS
8. Cale Stricklin, C
9. Justin Colon, 3B
9. Eric Guevara, 3B
Logan Lunceford, SP
Tanner Bauman, SP
How to Watch: Missouri vs Auburn
What: Missouri Tigers (21-28, 7-17 SEC) vs Auburn Tigers (23-24, 4-20 SEC)
Where: Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
When:
- Friday, May 10 at 6 p.m. CT
- Saturday, May 11 at 3 p.m. CT
- Sunday, May 12 at 1 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
Series: Auburn has taken the last four games against the Tigers, with one being the elimination from the SEC tournament. Missouri last played Auburn in Columbia in 2021 and holds a 5-4 record at home against the fellow Tigers.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers dropped a decisive game three against the then No. 15 South Carolina Gamecocks. Missouri earned a game two win, but followed that up with a 9-4 loss that saw eight unanswered runs.
Last time out, Auburn: The Tigers earned their mid-week win against Georgia Tech. Auburn put up a three-run ninth to seal their 7-2 win on Tuesday
Pitching Matchups:
- Friday, May 10 at 6 p.m. – RHP Logan Lunceford vs. LHP Tanner Bauman
- Saturday, May 11 at 3 p.m. – TBD vs. RHP Chase Allsup
- Sunday, May 12 at 1 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD