Mizzou Baseball's Comeback Against No. 25 Texas A&M Falls Short

Missouri fell short of completing what would've been a nine-run comeback against No. 25 Texas A&M on Friday night, falling 11-9.



The Tigers trailed 10-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, but responded with six runs in the inning. Missouri brought itself within one point in the eighth inning, but was never able to get a lead.

The loss drops Missouri to 17-10 on the season and 1-6 in Southeastern Conference play.



The Aggies were able to take a 8-1 lead in the fourth inning, where they scored seven runs, including a three-run homer that was hit while just having one out.



Texas A&M followed the big fourth inning up with two more runs in the top of the fifth. From there though, the Tigers would score eight unanswered runs.

The comeback effort started in the fifth inning, where Missouri scored on three straight at bats. That streak was wrapped up by a three-run homer from senior outfielder Cameron Benson, marking his fourth home run of the season.

Goodbye baseball 👋



Tigers cap off a six-run fifth with a Benson blast 💥



E5 | MIZ 7, TAMU 10 pic.twitter.com/ivV6oUmVgl — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 28, 2026

After Missouri forced Texas A&M into a strike out and a double play in the top of the seventh inning, the Tigers scored two more runs in the bottom of the inning to come within one. The first of those came off home run from graduate infielder Jase Wiota.

The Aggies were able to pull away in the top of the ninth when, with the bases loaded, a ground ball allowed the man at third to get home.



In its final opportunity, Missouri struck out twice and had a ground out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Missouri will play Game 2 of the series at 4 p.m. Saturday at Taylor Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network +.

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