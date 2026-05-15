Breaking Down Running Back Maxwell Warner's Possible Impact with Mizzou

Over Eli Drinkwitz's tenure at Missouri, few schools have produced running backs at a higher level than the Tigers.



Next in the pipeline could be a Chicago product, Maxwell Warner. He joins the Tigers after Missouri's two running backs in the 2025 signing class, Marquise Davis and Brendon Haygood, both transferred after one season with the Tigers.

Over the next month, Missouri On SI will profile each member of the Tigers' incoming class, breaking down the long-term potential and fit with the team for each player. Warner is fourth on the list.

Freshman Profiles Series: Gavin Sidwar | Johnnie Jones | Jabari Brady

Player Info

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Hometown: Chicago

High school: Whitney Young Magnet High School

Recruiting

Consensus: Three stars

247Sports: No. 1,354 national, No. 60 position, No. 30 state

On3/Rivals: No. 1,351 national, No. 85 position, No. 39 state

ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 79 position, No. 36 state



Other notable offers: Miami, Ole Miss, Illinois, Wisconsin

High School Career

In his senior season, Warner rushed for 1,156 yards and 16 touchdowns on 123 carries. He also caught 10 passes for 157 yards. He earned first-team all-state honors for his senior performance.





He also competed in track and field, where he set a personal-best time of 22.65 in the 200m.

Fit with the Tigers

Warner is quick to get to the hole, and extremely bruiting, yet also speedy, once he gets downhill. He's prone to breaking off explosive runs, recording five touchdowns of over 50 yards in 2025. His experience as a track athlete shows in his athleticism. The speed is especially impressive for his bulkier size.



He'll need to add some more size to maintain his physical running style in the Southeastern Conference. If he's able to add to his frame, he could become an efficient pass blocker, which could be a way to see the field earlier in his career.

He also has the potential to be a physical, short-yardage option if he can properly add to his frame.

When will he play?

Special teams will likely be the quickest route to playing time for Warner early in his career.

Missouri's running back room is expected to be one of the best in the country in 2026 if Ahmad Hardy is able to return to the field after suffering a gunshot wound on May 10.

If Hardy successfully returns, he'll likely declare for the NFL draft after the season. Jamal Roberts could also forgo his final season of eligibility and declare after the 2026 season.

If both Roberts and Hardy declare after 2026, Warner will have at least some opportunity to compete for playing time in his second season. The Tigers would likely look to add another running back in the portal if that was the case, but Warner should have the chance to work himself up from the bottom up the depth chart.

As of now, redshirt sophomore Xai'Shaun Edwards stands out as the future of the running back group. The Houston Christian transfer rushed for 1,019 yards on 194 carries in 2025.

Ceiling and Floor

Ceiling: Establishes himself as a third running back option in 2027, grows into a possible starter.

Floor: Opportunities don't open up in his first two years, transfers out of the program.

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