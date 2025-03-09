Mizzou Baseball Drops Series Finale to Binghamton in Shortened Game
Due to travel complications for the Binghamton Bearcats, their game against the Missouri Tigers was expected to be interesting from the start.
The Bearcats set a curfew of 3:15 p.m. CST on the game. This meant that no inning would be started after that time.
The Tigers weren't able to come out on top in the shortened game, only tagging on two runs for a final score of 5-2. They split the series 2-2, after Mizzou swept the doubleheader on day two.
With limited innings, a quick start would be much more important. Both teams got right into it and each scored a run in the first inning.
But the Bearcats took advantage of Mizzou starter Kaden Jacobi's poor second inning to add on four runs. Two of those were added on by a passed ball and a wild pitch, which came after a double from Binghamton centerfielder Matt Bolton that brought in the other two runs.
The Tigers struggled to fight back against the Bearcats and only added their second run on a solo-shot from first baseman Cayden Nicoletto in the bottom of the sixth. This was his second home run in two games.
Mizzou put on a late inning push, putting the tying run on the plate in the bottom of the seventh, but pinch hitter Brock Daniels struck out looking to end the game.
Left-hand reliever Brady Kehlenbrink took over for Jacobi in the third inning and gave Mizzou their first scoreless inning of the game. He continued that performance in the fourth inning. Kehlenbrink put two scoreless innings to his name, only allowing one hit and striking out three.
The scoreless push was continued by right-hand reliever Ben Smith. He tossed another two without runs, only allowing three hits and striking out another three. Righty PJ Green also threw a scoreless innings and gave up just one hit.
The Tigers only made it through seven innings before the time limit.
Head coach Kerrick Jackson proved he wasn't afraid to move players around in the middle of the game. After an error from starting second baseman Peyton Basler in the second, he was pinch hit for with Trey Lawerence, before even getting an at-bat himself. Jackson also took out starting catcher Mateo Serna, who already had an RBI in the game, for Jedier Hernandez as a defensive change to start the third inning.
Missouri moves to 8-8 on the season and Binghamton moves to 5-8. The Tigers will next head to Baton Rouge for their SEC opener with LSU from Friday, March 14 to Sunday, March 16.