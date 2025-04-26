Mizzou Baseball Run-Ruled in Series Finale with No. 18 Alabama
Where the first two games of the series had promising starts for the Missouri Tigers, the series finale did not.
Mizzou was once again swept by a conference opponent and had moved to 0-21 in conference play. This time it was the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide that took the three-game set from the Tigers, earning a 12-1 run-rule in the finale.
Game one saw the Tigers plate five runs in the first inning, but Alabama responded with seven unanswered runs. The second game didn't have quite the same start, but Wil Libbert gave Mizzou two clean innings to work with at the beginning of the game, but the Tigers couldn't keep the Tide from scoring after.
By the end of the third inning in the finale, Alabama had already tagged on double digit runs. Mizzou had no runs cross first but the damage was done in the following two innings. The Tigers pitching staff gave up four homers on 15 hits across the game. They paired that with two walks and one hit-by-pitch in their offensive onslaught.
Their only refuge was a solo home run that came off of the bat of catcher Mateo Serna in the third inning. The Tigers scattered three other hits and a walk in the game. They left just two runners on.
Sam Horn made his first SEC appearance of his career and it could have gone better. He put up a zero in the first inning, but followed that with two homers and a hit-by-pitch. He was pulled before earning an out in the second.
The Tigers saw another pitcher return from injury in the game. Usual starter Ian Lohse pitched the sixth inning and allowed no runners to reach base, recording a strikeout along the way.
Mizzou drops to 13-30 on the season and 0-21 in conference play, while Alabama improves to 35-10 and 12-9. The Tigers will head to Lawerence, Kansas for their midweek against rival Kansas in a home-and-home series.