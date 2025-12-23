What Should Mizzou Hope to Get Out of the Gator Bowl?: The Buzz

Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on what would make the Gator Bowl a succesful trip for the Tigers.

Since being selected in the Gator Bowl, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has constantly restated his belief in the values that bowl games still have, especially for players who are playing in what could possibly be their last game ever.

“The game of football is not guaranteed," Drinkwitz said in a press conference on Dec. 16. "I think that's the biggest thing with bowl games. It’s a guaranteed opportunity for your team to continue to play, and it's a reward for a job well done during the season. And, I think there's always an assumption when you're a younger player that there's going to be more games, and as you get older, you realize that that's not the case."

From a team standpoint, there's also still value. Not only in the short term, but also when it comes to the program's elevation.

"For us as a program, there's a lot of value. We're (in an) opportunity to finish with a ranked opponent, a really good opponent. There's an opportunity to do something that's never been done here before — finish with three-straight seasons of nine-plus wins. There's valuable reps going on right now for our younger players, and the cohesion of our team and the camaraderie."

So on top of a win, what would be the best-case scenario for Missouri to get the most out of the bowl game? The additional two weeks of practice are already a help, but some opportunities that could open up in the game could make it an even better moment for the team as it enters the offseason.

Here's the morning buzz for Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025.

Monday Mizzou Results

Missouri Men's Basketball lost to Illinois 91-48 in St. Louis — Read

Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule

No games scheduled

Did you notice?

Former Missouri quarterback, Brady Cook, will remain the starter for the New York Jet this weeked against the Patriots as announced on Monday by Head Coach Aaron Glenn. Across three games and two starts, Cook has thrown one touchdown and six interceptions.

Coach Glenn said Brady Cook will be the starter in Week 17 against the Patriots pic.twitter.com/NckFw3kRZC — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 22, 2025

Former Missouri guard Tamar Bates will miss time after undergoing surgery Monday.

Injury Update: Two-way guard Tamar Bates underwent surgery today to repair a Left Foot Fracture. Tamar will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks and updates will be provided when necessary. pic.twitter.com/r5TYt33S6t — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 22, 2025

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“He was tremendous.” Charley Winner on Johnny Roland

