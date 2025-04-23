Mizzou Baseball Splits Home-and-Home with Missouri State
One week ago, the Missouri Tigers took a 10-9 win over the Missouri State Bears. It ended with some words between the teams and some fire was into the Bears.
The Bears kept their scoring going, but Mizzou was just able to record two hits. Missouri State took a 11-0 win at home and split the home-and-home series with the Tigers. The Bears walked it off with a two-run homer.
Mizzou ran out a parade of pitchers who have been injured this season. The first one did good, then it went downhill.
The return of Sam Horn to the mound has been long awaited after it was announced that the pitcher/quarterback would need Tommy John surgery in February 2023. He took the mound to start the game against the Missouri State Bears. Horn tossed just eight pitches, but got a strikeout and one hit that he turned into a double play.
The ball was then handed to right-hander Josh McDevitt to make his first appearance of the season. He allowed the first two runs of the game to score in his one inning that he pitched, struggling with control on the mound in his injury return.
A pitcher that has been struggling through his return to injury took the mound for the third inning. Left-hander Tony Neubeck gave up another two runs on three hits in his inning. He recovered to get three straight outs to close the third.
The string of one-inning outings ended with right-hander Brock Lucas going two. He allowed three runs to score on two hits. Lucas was really hurt by the three walks and the homer he gave up. He closed his appearance with the second scoreless inning of the game.
Despite pitching in two different inning, right-hander Josh Kirchhoff only made it through one. He gave up the winning runs in the seventh to close the game. His final inning included a walk, single, triple and homer.
The Tigers were not able to do much on the offensive front. The Bears cycled through pitchers, so Mizzou was not able to settle in. Left fielder Tyler Macon and second baseman Tyler Macon were able to get hits off the pitcher with the longest outing, which was pitcher/designated hitter Max Knight's two innings. Knight ended the game with a two-run shot in the seventh.
Mizzou drops to 13-27 on the season, while Missouri State improves to 21-18. The Tigers will head to Tuscaloosa for their weekend set against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The first game is set for 7 p.m. on April 24.