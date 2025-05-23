A Look Into Mizzou Guard Caleb Grill's NBA Potential – The Extra Point
After a stellar final season at Missouri that saw Caleb Grill gain national attention for his electric 3-point shooting, Grill and the Tigers would suffer an early end to their season – losing in the Round of 64 to the Drake Bulldogs. Grill's collegiate career would end on the spot, meaning the sixth-year senior would have to turn his attention to life after Missouri.
With his chances of reaching the NBA uncertain, Grill entered the 2025 NBA Draft. The 2025 Southeastern Conference Sixth Man of the Year earned an invite to the G-League Elite Camp, where he boosted his stock even further.
Should Grill reach the NBA, he and Missouri teammate Tamar Bates would become the fourth and fifth Tigers of the Dennis Gates era to make it to the next level. Grill's unique skillset stacks up for a profile that will almost certainly draw interest from NBA teams.
Grill's most likely path
On paper, the 25-year-old, 6-foot-3 Grill doesn't fit the mold of an NBA draftee in recent years. Teams weary about his age, size and lack of a high ceiling will be prone to shy away from the guard. However, his blistering 39.6 percent 3-point shooting on a ridiculously difficult shot profile is nearly impossible to ignore.
While he probably won't hear his name called on draft night, Grill will likely sign a Summer League deal soon after, where he'll get his chance to prove his worth in Las Vegas. Grill can catch fire and take over a game like few others in the draft process, so getting a chance at the hot commodity of Summer League will be a premiere opportunity to land a G-League roster spot, or a two-way contract.
Grill's shooting itself is a valuable enough asset to keep around, even if it's in the G-League. With his volume shooting, he could set himself up for a mid-to-late season call-up to a team's main roster. It might not be on draft night, or even the 2025-2026 season openers, but expect Grill to step on an NBA court at some point in the upcoming season.