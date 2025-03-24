Crews' Return Makes Transfer Portal Search Easier for Mizzou
In a time where any player can leave at any given moment, player retention in college sports is now of the utmost importance. That's why the decision of Missouri Tigers guard Jacob Crews to return for a final season with head coach Dennis Gates will create a positive ripple effect in the recruiting world for Gates and his staff.
Crews averaged 5.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game this season on 37.8% shooting, taking a huge step back in production compared to his lone season at UT Martin. That being said, Crews knows the recent success stories that came from players returning for a second year. That's a path he clearly wants to follow.
“As simple as that, Missouri basketball, we're known for having second-year guys have great seasons,” Crews said. “They'll have great leadership, taking bigger roles and [they're] very successful in that.”
Not only that, but Crews' believes he can make a leap to contribute more for the Tigers next season. He took on his new role with a new team in a completely new environment head-on, which is enough of a sign that he's willing to learn and grow in Gates' system.
He also has the faith of his coaches, a key reason why he's making the return. The glimpses of scoring he showed this season are enough to be excited about for next year and his personality has frequently been raved about. He has the traits that the coaching staff looks for in players and one more year to refine those could pay dividends.
“They believe it too, the coaches that believe it too, [that’s] exactly why I'm coming back,” Crews said. “I understand what my role was this year.”
Crews' impactful decision to use the JUCO eligibility ruling to his advantage and return for a final season in a Missouri uniform will also help the Tigers on the recruiting front. Gates is losing Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Marques Warrick and Tony Perkins in his room of guards, three of which were key contributing wing players. Crews also fit into that mold and knows the system, so the concept of him coming back is a bigger deal than some may realize.
There are no doubts that Gates and his staff will have to dip into the transfer portal this offseason to add some talent and depth. Having an experienced wing like Crews to show those new players the ropes when they arrive will not only help with the on-court performance once the season starts but with team building as well.
Despite not having the best numbers this past season, Crews had moments of profound impact, showing that with time, he can be more than a rotational player. His final college season will give him that exact chance and from the looks of it, an increased role for Crews should be on the way.
On another note, Crews has a body of work from his junior season in college with the UT Martin Skyhawks that shows he can take on a larger role with a team. He averaged 19.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game during the 2023-24 year while shooting 48.5% from the field and 41.4% from the perimeter. He was just outside the top 50 when it came to national per-game scoring and his efficiency rarely dipped.
If that's the Jacob Crews Gates and Missouri get next season, his decision to return would pay off for everyone. One less player the Tigers have to recruit in the transfer portal will go a long way, especially if it means someone in their locker room is prepared to take a step up.