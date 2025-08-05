How 2 Young Mizzou WRs Can Earn Playing Time: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri on SI football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down how two young receivers toward the bottom of Missouri's position room can earn their way onto the field.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Missouri Tigers have two very talented young players toward the bottom of their wide receiver room who could find their way onto the field this season. It won't be easy, and they have plenty of players in front of them to make it a challenge, but it's not completely unrealistic.
True freshman Shaun Terry II and redshirt freshman James Madison II have caught some eyes through the opening days of fall camp for a variety of reasons. They're still young and making some mistakes, but the flashes have been impressive.
Drinkwitz laid down some fairly easy ground rules for a receiver looking to shoot their way up the depth chart at the end of the first week of fall camp.
"I mean, the wide receiver position comes down to, can you get open and then you make the catch," Drinkwitz said. "I mean, that's really the two jobs of a wide receiver is get open and catch the ball and if you can do that, you can play."
Terry brings a dynamic level of speed and elusiveness to the table. He's hard to tackle and has plenty of moves with the ball to back that up. He's expected to make an impact as a punt returner for the Tigers, as well.
VIDEO: Receiving Drills at Mizzou's August 2 Practice
Madison is a much bigger target with a larger catch radius. However, he also makes a huge impact after the catch. He's hard to bring down because of his size, but he has the speed to match it.
It won't be fun and games when it comes to moving up the depth chart in the wide receiver room, but these two have a chance. They can't let their youth and inexperience hinder the immediate impact they can make for the Tigers this season.