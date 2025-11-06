Dennis Gates Evaluates Where Mizzou Stands Ahead of Home Opener
Missouri is looking to make a hat trick out of its first week of the season, with the Tigers set to face SEMO and VMI over the weekend after opening the season with a win at Howard on Monday.
The busy start to the season provides plenty of opportunities for the team to find its identity. The group is led by the same core stars of Anthony Robinson II and Mark Mitchell, but there's several transfers that add new dimensions to the team.
"It's about how guys mesh and team building and player development, and what we've done in our pursuit of excellence since June 1," head coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference ahead of the season opener. "Those things come to fruition."
Gates spoke with the media Thursday to reflect on the team's win at Howard, plus look ahead to Friday's matchup with SEMO. Here's his thoughts on both games.
Two Problem Areas Pop Up at Howard
For the most part, Missouri controlled the game against Howard. After jumping to a 16-7 lead in the first six minutes of the game, Missouri's lead was never cut within five points. The Tigers took an 88-67 victory, outscored Howard in the paint with 46 points compared to 16 and out-rebounded Howard 47 to 41.
But, Missouri was behind in two key areas — turnovers and free throws. The Tigers lost the turnover margin, giving up 16 to Howard's 13. Missouri also shot just 10 for 21 on free throws.
The closest Howard ever came to threatening Missouri's lead was mostly due to turnovers from the Tigers, with Missouri giving up six turnovers in the first 10 minutes of the second half, allowing Howard to go on a 11-2 scoring run that Missouri had to recover from.
"There's a couple things you you will want to clean up," Gates said of the performance. "We turned the ball over. It put us in a great learning environment, a great situation to figure out how to dig ourselves out of it. And obviously we got to execute free throws."
Gates attributed both of these issues, especially with turnovers, to early-season rust and agressiveness.
"I think some of those turnovers earlier was because guys were trying to get points, and you overdo it," Gates said. "But allowing the game to come to you is what that results in."
Missouri averaged 10.9 turnovers committed per game last season. Eliminating those turnovers in order to find an offensive flow will be an emphasis moving forward.
"We got to be able to meet every pass, play in a fundamental triple-threat position, and those things will limit," Gates said. "But I think part of it was Howard's doing. Part of it was our early jitters."
Mizzou Expecting a 'Scrappy' SEMO Team
Gates realizes Friday's matchup will be a "Super Bowl" of sorts for SEMO. Missouri is one of just two high-major opponents on the Redhawks' schedule.
"They're going to be excited to play us," Gates said. "We can't allow their passion to out match ours."
SEMO's defense should provide a good test for Missouri to sure up its turnover issues, as the Tigers are expecting an agressive defense from the Redhawks. In its season opener against St. Louis, SEMO forced 15 turnovers.
"They're physical on defense," forward Jacob Crews said. "I think they have an identity that they live by. They like to dig at the ball, not allowing any easy drives and straight lanes."
SEMO is led by the reigning Ohio Valley Conference coach of the year, Brad Korn. He led SEMO to first place in the OVC last regular season and won the conference tournament in 2023.
"He's a great coach, great tactician," Gates said of Korn. "He's a great situational guy. When you watch the film and see how they control the game, they do a good job."
Missouri will host SEMO at 7 p.m. Friday, then VMI at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.