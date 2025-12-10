Dennis Gates Talks Offensive Issues Ahead of Final Non-Conference Stretch

The Missouri Tigers have struggled mightily over their last two games, losing to Notre Dame and Kansas in pretty ugly fashion. They were two very different games, but the end result was still the same and it left both the fans and head coach Dennis Gates unsatisfied.



"Reflecting on our previous two games, Notre Dame and Kansas, these opportunities give us a lens to see where we need to grow it," Gates told the media Wednesday. "As a head coach, I will continue to identify those areas that we need to grow so that we can have excellence, so that we can continue to improve, so that our players can continue to improve."

Many of those issues have come from the offensive side of the ball. When the Tigers are operating in the half-court on offense, it just doesn't look pretty. There's a lack of ball movement and penetration toward the rim, leaving that side of the ball looking completely stagnant.

This has seemingly been an issue all season, but playing better competition over the last two weeks has unveiled it even more. It'll have to be corrected in a very short time, with a game against Illinois right around the corner, along with the start of SEC play.





Gates took to the media podium on Wednesday, addressing those issues on offense and more. Here's a look at what Gates said.

Gates' free throw philosophy

Gates has been beyond outspoken when it comes to getting to the free-throw line, and he wants his team to be one of the best in the country at it.



At the moment, the Tigers are No. 50 nationally in free-throw attempts per game at 25.1. They're No. 251 of 365 teams in free-throw percentage at 68.1. It's safe to say those values aren't where Gates would want his team to be.



"I want to make more free throws than (an) opponent attempts," Gates said. "What I'm saying is that is a benchmark, shooting more or making more than the opposite team attempts."

Gates didn't hesitate to call out some of his guys for their inability to get to the line. The main one was junior point guard Anthony Robinson II, who has attempted only 38 free throws all season. Sebastian Mack, who's seen a decrease in playing time recently, also fell into that category.



"Ant Robinson, who needs to do a better job at getting to the foul line than years past, he has to improve his point of attack. He has to get to the line," Gates said. "Sebastian Mack has to get to the line, and Mark Mitchell has to continue to get to the line."

Even when the Tigers are getting to the line, they aren't converting at the level they need to. At the moment, that 68.1% mark as a team is the second-lowest in the SEC, only behind Mississippi State at 66.9%. For a team that is supposed to thrive at getting to and executing at the free-throw line, that hasn't been the case at all this season.



"I want them to make them," Gates said. "Ant Robinson's percentages and where it needs to be with the ones he's taken. And the same with Sebastian Mack and I think other guys have left some opportunities on the board."

Improvements in the half-court offense

It didn't take a rocket scientist to see how stagnant the Missouri offense looked against Kansas inside the T-Mobile Center. According to Gates, he thinks his team is trying to hit too many "Hail-Marys" and "home runs" in the half-court, instead of prioritizing ball-movement.



"I think that will be the most important thing if I had to make that decision," Gates said. "I think our guys have seen from our film what we can improve on, and I've shown them exactly what we can improve on, especially when you look at those middle eight minutes, whether Ant Robinson is playing or not."

There also seems to be a certain amount of indecision when it comes to the offense and the team's primary ball-handler, mainly referencing Robinson, Mack and T.O. Barrett. For those three, Gates believes they are taking too much time and overthinking what to do next when controlling the offense.



This is another reason why the offense has looked so stagnant. There's a lot of waiting and dribbling, but not a lot of movement or decisiveness.



"It's not from an analytical statistics standpoint," Gates said. "It's just analyzing the defense and just trying to do something perfect versus doing it at 110% aggressive and then reading from that position."

Minute decrease for Sebastian Mack

During the walk-through for Missouri's matchup with Notre Dame, Mack was lacking in his defensive scheme knowledge and assignments. This was a one-way ticket to seeing his minutes reduced.



Mack averaged 23.6 minutes per game before playing Notre Dame. He played 17 minutes total against the Fighting Irish and Kansas.



"When you're changing different defensive schemes from one school to the next, scouting report errors aren't acceptable on the road at all," Gates said. "You may be able to get away from it and get better during home games, but on the road, it'll put you behind, and that was the reason why I decided to minimize his minutes."

Mack has taken his lesson on the chin, according to Gates, and has responded how he wanted him to. Part of that is still getting used to Gates' defensive system, but also matching the energy and effort he expects.



"So accountability is a little bit different, and he's doing a good job," Gates said. "I think he's making the transition."



The UCLA transfer has struggled on offense this season, shooting only 40.7% from the field and 20.8% from the perimeter. He does, however, bring a fiery offensive presence when attacking downhill when he's on.

The Tigers play next at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Alabama State at Mizzou Arena.

