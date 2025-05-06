Did Dennis Gates Underwhelm in the Transfer Portal? - The Extra Point
Dennis Gates' transfer portal class this offseason has been a hot topic of conversation. It's not as star-studded as it has been in the past, with multiple players not being as proven as some people would like.
The Tigers lost over 50% of their production from last season. Losing names like Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill and Marques Warrick will never be easy to replace, so the expectation to replace all of it immediately may have been unrealistic. That being said, those holes left by the graduates may still need to be filled.
Sebastian Mack and Jayden Stone were the two guards the Tigers brought in through the transfer portal. Outside of that, Gates and the Tigers will rely on returning talent to fill those graduated voids.
That's not to say the likes of Ant Robinson, Trent Pierce, Annor Boateng and T.O. Barrett can't replace their production, but from a production and leadership perspective, it's a lot to handle.
With how active the transfer portal is now, fans demand and expect high-profile transfers. Gates didn't do that and some are slightly unhappy. If his returning players step up like they have to now, then the decision not to make a big splash won't look so bad.
Watch the video below as Mizzou basketball reporter Michael Stamps shares his thoughts on the transfer portal class head coach Dennis Gates put together and if it will be enough to replace last year's production, in a general sense.
