Experienced Duo's 'A-Plus Performances' Were Driving Force in Mizzou Victory
Without the performances of Missouri Tigers' guards Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates, the Tigers might not have earned that win over No. 16 Ole Miss.
The heroic efforts of the experienced duo gave Missouri the offensive lift it needed. Bates finished with 26 points on 8-for-13 shooting and Grill 22 points on 6-for-12 shooting. Between the pair, nine three-point shots were made. Bates and Grill delivered two of the best performances of their careers at a very timely moment.
“So those are two of the best players in the league,” Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard said. “They had A-plus plus performances tonight.”
Reflecting on last season where the Tigers struggled on multiple fronts, it seems as if something positive came out of it. Both Grill and Bates have emerged as leaders for head coach Dennis Gates this season and both have proved their impacts on and off the court.
That many losses in one season, as well as injury adversity for Grill, was bound to turn into something positive. The ability to endure that struggle has the duo where they are now.
“I think these guys have gone through so many battles that you kind of take it for granted what they bring to the table,” Gates said.
From an opposing standpoint, if both Grill and Bates perform as they did consistently during the same game, defeating the Tigers will prove to be a challenge. Both players hit extremely challenging and timely shots, making it hard to narrow the lead.
“[Tamar] Bates and [Caleb] Grill had special games,” Beard said. “I think those guys go 9-for-15 from the three-point line between them, I don't think they'll lose many games in the SEC.”
Not only did Bates and Grill command the box score but the huddles and locker room as well. The leadership of the veteran pair continues to be highlighted as they piece together impressive performances and will only grow more important as the Tigers find themselves in must-win games.
“Look at the stress and how they handle it. Look at the situations and how they handle it,” Gates said. “They handle themselves, and they lean in a way that I am very proud of.”
Grill and Bates combined for 48 points, good for over half of the entire team's scoring. The nine combined triples and perfect 11-for-11 run at the free throw line were another leading factor in the win. Finding a more impactful and efficient scoring tandem in a single game that compares to Bates and Grill might be a challenge, one that certainly benefits Missouri.
“[If] those two guys have those games on the same night together, Dennis [Gates] will have some great evenings after games,” Beard said.
The two special individual performances on the Missouri side would require a special performance from the Rebels. Unfortunately for them, they didn't get one. Ole Miss finished with four double-digit scorers but those points were compounded with either bad shots or turnovers.
“Those two guys shoot the ball like that, as the opponent you're going to have to have something special going on in the game,” Beard said.
There are no doubts that the impressive play of Grill and Bates propelled the Tigers to a victory. They had the help of other teammates though, like seven rebounds from point guard Ant Robinson II and a combined 13 forced turnovers.
Missouri will get another crack at a SEC win on the road against No. 14 Mississippi State at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 1.