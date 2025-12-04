Mizzou Lands Commitment of 3-Star 2027 QB

In the middle of signing day chaos for the class of 2026, the Missouri Tigers have picked up the commitment of three-star 2027 quarterback Braylen Warren from Omaha, Nebraska, according to a report from Hayes Fawcett.

According to national composite rankings, Warren is the No. 417 player in the class of 2027 and No. 29 of all quarterbacks. He's also the second-highest rated player currently from the state of Nebraska. He stands at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds.

In 12 games during his junior season for Omaha Westside, Warren threw for 1,847 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for a career high of 288 yards and three touchdowns. His most notable performance of the season came against Omaha Central in late September, going for 297 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception on 18-for-28 passing.



Warren had plenty of offers and interest from schools across the country, including Arkansas, Illinois, Florida State, Kansas, Kansas State, Wisconsin and more. Nebraska, Michigan and Texas reportedly showed Warren interest, according to 247Sports.

The commitment of Warren marks the first of likely many in the class of 2027. The targets in the class of 2027 are starting to make themselves clearer, starting with four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt from Memphis. Four-star receiver Quentin Burrell from Chicago is also a top offensive prospect for the Tigers for next year's class.



Four-star cornerback Ace Alston from Cincinnati and four-star linebacker Roman Igwebuike from Chicago are going to be impactful prospects on the defensive side of the ball.

The Tigers will have some in-state prospects to take their pick from, most notably with four-star tight end Jack Brown. Missouri is in Brown's list of final six schools. Four-star interior offensive lineman Kyler Kuhn from Kansas City, along with three-star linebackers Marshaun Ivy from St. Louis and Kobe Rhymes from Kansas City.

The commitment comes a day after Missouri signed 19 members to its 2026 recruiting class. That included three-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar from Pennsylvania.

“I think Gavin is an extremely talented thrower," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference Wednesday. "I think he's got elite arm strength, obviously, a winner and a leader, leading his team to the state championship appearance this week. He's got really good anticipation, throws the ball really well, and he's just the right fit for us."

