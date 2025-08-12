Former Mizzou Guard Makes Canadian Elite Basketball League History: The Buzz
Former Missouri Tigers guard Sean East II made history in the Canadian Elite Basketball League on Sunday night, breaking the single-season scoring record by sinking his 545th and 546th points at the free throw line.
When asked about how it felt achieving an individual accomplishment of this feat, East gave a team-oriented answer –– staying true to the character that many had grown to know from his time at Missouri.
"Feels good," East said. "I'm not really here for the individual accomplishments, but if they come, you gotta accept them, you gotta thank god for them, and we just trying to keep it moving toward the playoffs now."
East tore up the league the past season, averaging 22.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while holding 53.4 / 41.9 / 90.7 shooting splits –– incredible efficiency. Prior to his time in the CEBL, East spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers Summer League team in 2024, and the Romanian league for the 2024-2025 season.
East played two years with the Tigers, debuting as a role player in 2022-2023 before breaking out as as the top scorer on the 2023-2024 Missouri squad, averaging 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field, 45 percent from 3-point range and 85.6 percent from the charity stripe.
East's history of efficient, high-volume scoring has kept up at nearly every stop of his career since his time at Missouri. At this rate, he's certainly going to turn heads from scouts of NBA organizations, and might make his way to the association sooner rather than later.
