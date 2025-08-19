Mizzou Alumni Sophie Cunningham to Miss Remainder of WNBA Season
Former Missouri and current Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season, with a torn right MCL. Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery from the injury.
The injury was caused by a collision with Connecticut guard Bria Hartley, who clashed with Cunningham's right knee, causing the Missouri alum to collapse in pain.
Her head coach, Stephanie White, was devasted at the sight of Cunningham's injury.
"'I'm like –– holy s**t,'" White said in a post-game press conference.
Missouri women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper –– who's developed a close relationship with Cunningham since interviewing for the role in the program –– showed her support for Cunningham and the Fever on social media.
Cunningham joins teammates Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson as Fever players ruled out for the season, as the Fever's injury battles continue on. Fever star Caitlin Clark has also missed her fair share of games, and is currently preparing to return from a groin injury that's sidelined her for weeks.
In response to losing Cunningham for the season, the Fever signed veteran guard Shey Peddy to a hardship contract. Peddy played alongside Cunningham for four seasons from 2020-2023 on the duo's former team, the Phoenix Mercury.
Cunningham was succeeding in her first year with the Fever, averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1 steal per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from 3-point range. Her seventh season in the WNBA comes to a close after 30 games –– her lowest workload since 2022.
Despite the unfortunate reality of the situation, Cunningham seems to be in good spirits.
Cunningham's physical style of play has also led to hot debate on social media on officiating, both in favor and against her squad. Earlier in the season, Cunningham committed a noticeably hard foul on then-Sun guard Jacy Sheldon, which fans have now resurfaced in light of Cunningham getting injured in the latest Sun-Fever matchup.
Never afraid to speak her mind on social media, Cunningham fired back.
"... some of us were raised by the words of 'don't bite off more than you can chew' and some of us didn't. 'fafo'," She said on X.
For those that may not understand her message; don't mess with Cunningham, or you'll have to pay the consequences.
The loss is brutal and untimely for both Cunningham and Indiana, but for now, she'll set her sights on coming back stronger next season.