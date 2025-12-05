Sophie Cunningham Reflects on Watching Fever's Playoff Run With ‘Feisty’ Caitlin Clark
Sophie Cunningham had a whirlwind first season with the Indiana Fever. Joining from the Phoenix Mercury as part of a four-team trade earlier this year, Cunningham proved to be a key part of Indiana's rotation en route to the team's semifinals postseason appearance.
Cunningham's season was cut short, though, due to a torn right MCL suffered in August against the Connecticut Sun. While rehabbing, Cunningham found herself on the Fever's bench cheering on her team—but she was not alone.
Among the many Indiana players who missed time during the 2025 season was Caitlin Clark, who dealt with groin, bone bruise and quad strain injuries for much of the Fever's season. Cunningham and Clark, who made a quick connection this season, then spent time on the bench together for the Fever's playoff run.
Cunningham and Clark are both loved by fans for their outgoing personalities, but Cunningham says fans have it wrong as to who is the most "feisty" between the two of them.
"Man, she is a piece," Cunningham said to Sports Illustrated at an event promoting Sun Cruiser. "Everyone thinks I'm the feisty, sassy one. Absolutely not."
Cunningham went on to discuss the relationship she formed with Clark throughout the season and what it was like experiencing the playoffs by her side.
"I've had such a fun year with C," Cunningham said. "We were quite the duo on the bench who got in trouble a couple of times by the refs, but that's no surprise. But you know, it's cool. She thinks of the game at such an elite level. And so we were definitely talking strategy, helping out our teammates, but also having a lot of fun cheering them on on the sideline."
Besides partnering with Sun Cruiser this offseason, Cunningham finds herself in the same boat as many other WNBA players as unrestricted free agents waiting for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement to be ratified. Despite not currently being tied to the Fever, Cunningham has faith in the squad.
When asked what she thinks a healthy Fever team can accomplish, she answered simply: "Win a championship."