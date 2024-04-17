Former Northern Kentucky Guard Marques Warrick Commits to Missouri
Marques Warrick, the fourth leading scorer in the Horizon Conference for the Northern Kentucky Norse, has officially committed to head coach Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers.
Warrick, an All-Conference First Team member this past season, averaged 19.9 points per game, along with 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. On top of that, he shot 42.5% from the field and 29.8% from three. Warrick has a career average of 18 points per game.
Warrick released a list of top schools earlier on, featuring USC, Penn State, Cincinnati and Seton Hall. It seemed as if the Bearcats were another contender for Warrick, but after landing a commitment from former Bradley sharpshooter Connor Hickman, the tides turned in favor of Missouri.
This transfer marks the third one into the program, along with former Iowa Hawkeye Tony Perkins, who committed days ago, and big guard Jacob Crews from UT-Martin. They now have reloaded their backcourt after departures from names Sean East II, Nick Honor and recent transfer John Tonje.
Missouri may not be done in the portal as well, with their eyes set on two big-name forwards. Duke transfer Mark Mitchell is among one of those targets, averaging 11.6 points and 6 boards a game for the Blue Devils this last season. The Tigers have also shown interest in forward Jevon Porter, a former Pepperdine Wave and the younger brother of Michael and Jontay Porter.