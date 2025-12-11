Illinois Wins Braggin' Rights over Mizzou Women's Basketball

At tip-off, the temperature in Columbia was 32 degrees, though it may have been colder inside Mizzou Arena, given how the Tigers shot the ball in the early going against Illinois. Missouri missed its first 12 shots while mustering just 2 points with a trip to the foul line. The Illini shot out to a 10-2 lead,

Missouri (9-3) faced an uphill battle from the opening minutes of the contest. The early defecit was the difference maker with Illinois securing the 70-62 win, snapping Missouri's five game winning streak.

Slaughter finally broke the cold spell at the 2:30 mark, recovering her own blocked three-point attempt and finding an open lane to the cup to score the Tigers' first field goal of the night. Dowell followed suit. She grabbed a defensive rebound and went coast to coast to give Missouri some semblance of a rhythm.

Considering the nightmarish start on the offensive end, the Tigers escaped the opening quarter trailing by just four points. While they shot the ball at a 3-16 clip, four points at the line was key to keeping the game from getting out of hand.

Missouri's mirage of momentum became a reality in the second period. Jordana Reisma got the Tigers going from deep, cutting into the Illini's lead. Abbey Schreacke shrank the differential to just one point — the slimmest margin since the Illini took the lead a minute and a half into the contest.

The Illini responded with a 14-5 on the tail end of the first half. However, Lisa Thompson sent Missouri into the break with the final points of the half while she cut the lead to single digits, trailing 34-26.

Missouri, who had mounted back-to-back second half comebacks entering Wednesday's matchup, did not back down from the the challenge. After making just two 3-pointers across the first two quarters, the Tigers erupted from long range, drillng 5 shots from deep in the third quarter to reel in their foe.

Grace Slaughter and Schreacke each made two 3-pointers in the quarter while Thompson hit one of her own.

The Tigers' charge was stymied in the final frame, with the Illini keeping them at bay from beyond the arc. Missouri's hot hand disappeared with the team only managing four makes from the field on 12 attempts, including a .167 clip from deep.

Illinois claimed its first victory in the series since 2023. Missouri has not defeated the Illini at home since 2018.

