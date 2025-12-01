How to Watch Mizzou at Notre Dame in the ACC/SEC Challenge
While snow hits Columbia, Missouri men's basketball is set to travel east to take on Notre Dame in the third annual ACC/SEC Challenge.
Missouri won its matchups in the first two challenges between the two conferences, taking down California in 2024 and Pitt in 2023. Meanwhile, Notre Dame has lost its first two matchups of the challenge, losing to Georgia in 2024 and South Carolina in 2023.
In the 2024 version of the challenge, the SEC's dominance was represented in the conference battle, with the SEC taking 14 of the 16 matchups.
Though Missouri has won its first eight games of the season, December will by far be the toughest month of non-conference play for the Tigers. So far, Missouri has only played one power-conference opponent, but will face three in December — Notre Dame, Kansas and Illinois. The game against the Fightin' Irish should serve as the best test yet for the Tigers.
Notre Dame has had some tougher opponents and has held up well against several of them. Most recently, the Fightin' Irish lost 66-56 to No. 3 Houston. Notre Dame also lost by 10 to Kansas, dropping that game 71-61.
Here's the details on how to find Missouri's game at Notre Dame, including streaming and radio information.
How to Watch: Missouri in ACC/SEC Challenge
Who: Missouri (8-0) at Notre Dame (5-3)
What: Missouri's eighth game of the regular season (second road game)
When: Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.
Where: Purcell Pavilion
TV: ESPNU
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
SiriusXM: Channel 383 (Missouri), Channel 380 (Notre Dame)
Series: Missouri leads 7-2
ACC/SEC Challenge Schedule
All Times CT
Dec. 2
- No. 13 Tennessee at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN2
- Texas A&M at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPNU
- Virginia Tech at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC Network
- Oklahoma at Wake Forest, 6 p.m. ACC Network
- No. 15 Florida at No. 4 Duke, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
- Missouri at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPNU
- Miami at Ole Miss, 8 p.m., SEC Network
- Georgia at Florida State, 8 p.m., ACC Network
- No. 16 North Carolina at No. 18 Kentucky, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 3
- No. 6 Louisville at No. 25 Arkansas, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
- Clemson at No. 12 Alabama, 6:15 p.m., ESPNU
- LSU at Boston College, 6:15 p.m., ACC Network
- NC State at No. 20 Auburn, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
- Virginia at Texas, 8:15 p.m. ESPNU
- SMU at No. 17 Vanderbilt, 8:15 p.m., SEC Network
- Mississippi State at Georgia Tech, 8:15 p.m., ACC Network