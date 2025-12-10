How to Watch Mizzou Basketball Host Alabama State

Missouri will host its penultimate home game of the 2025 calendar year Thursday, with the Tigers welcoming the Alabama State Hornets.



Missouri has hosted one other SWAC opponent this season, Prairie View A&M, who the Tigers beat 91-73. Meanwhile Alabama State has played two power-conference opponents this season — Florida State and Colorado — with the Hornets losing those two games by an average of 32.5 points.

Missouri will be looking to bounce back after two consecutive losses, falling on the road to Notre Dame and Kansas.



"November and December," head coach Dennis Gates said Wednesday, "it gives us an opportunity to grow and get better and prepare us for an SEC run, and that's where seeing the players individual process and progress is important. This team is not close to the ceiling. We are not close to maxing out how we can grow and where we can grow. I'm looking forward to to that part as we continue."

Alabama State is coming off its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2010, with the Hornets earning the 16 seed before losing to Auburn.



Alabama State has two of the top five leading scorers in the SWAC, with senior guard Asjon Anderson averaging 17.9 points per game and senior guard Michah Simpson averaging 16.9. The Hornets are second in the conference in rebounds, averaging 36.9 per game.

"They're going to come in with unbelievable fight, unbelievable game plan," Gates said of Alabama State. "They have great toughness, athleticism, they have great rebounding, their shooting ability and point of attack are all emphasis, and we have to be able to offset that."

Here's the full details for the game, including how to stream and listen on radio.

How to Watch: Missouri against Alabama State

Who: Missouri (8-2) against Alabama State (3-6)

What: Missouri's 11th game of the season



When: Thursday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena



TV: SEC Network+

Radio: Tiger Radio Network



SiriusXM: Home 382

Series: Missouri leads 2-0

Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers lost 80-60 to Kansas. After holding a 23-21 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the half, the Tigers allowed Kansas to go on a 23-3 run.

Last meeting: Dec. 30, 2024 - Missouri won 82-65 in its final non-conference game of the regular season. Tamar Bates led with 16 points.

