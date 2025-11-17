Mizzou Central

How to Watch Mizzou Basketball Host Prairie View A&M

Streaming and radio details for Missouri's matchup with a SWAC opponent.

Joey Van Zummeren

Nov. 9, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Jevon Porter looks on during a game against VMI at Mizzou Arena.
Nov. 9, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Jevon Porter looks on during a game against VMI at Mizzou Arena. / Amber Winker/MissouriOnSi
The Missouri Tigers will open their third week of the season Monday by hosting Prairie View A&M from the SWAC, the first of three opponents from the conference that Missouri will host this season.

Missouri is one of three SEC opponents on the Panthers' schedule, with games against LSU and Texas A&M also on deck. Prairie View A&M lost to Mississippi State by just seven points last year, but finished the season with a 5-27 record.

The Panthers have been led by head coach Byron Smith since 2016. In that time, he's been named the SWAC Coach of the Year three times. But in the last four seasons, the Panthers have finished with a combined record of 36-86.

The Panthers' best player on the stat sheet so far this season has been UTSA transfer guard Tai'Reon Joseph. He's averaged 19.3 points per game this season, the third-most in the SWAC. He's also averaged 4.3 rebounds per game.

Missouri is coming off its first power-conference matchup of the season, taking down Minnesota in an 80-63 win. The Tigers scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to separate themselves after a tight first half. Senior forward Mark Mitchell led the Tigers in scoring for a third straight game, scoring 18. His 20 points per game are the third-highest mark in the SEC.

Meanwhile, Missouri's women's basketball will return home after a loss to Kansas in Kansas City. The Tigers will again play a border opponent, taking on Southern Illinois Carbondale.

Here's the streaming and radio information for the upcoming games for both teams.

How to Watch: Prairie View A&M at Missouri men's basketball

Who: The Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-2) at the Missouri Tigers (4-0)

What: Game 5 of Missouri's season

Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061)

When: Monday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.

TV: SEC Network+

SirusXM: Home at 385

Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)

Series: Missouri leads 2-0.

Last Meeting: Nov. 15, 2008 — Missouri won 86-65. Leo Lyons led the way with 21 points.

How to Watch: Southern Illinois Carbondale at Missouri women's basketball

Who: The Southern Illinois Salukis (1-1) at the Missouri Tigers (3-1)

What: Game 5 of Missouri's season

Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061)

When: Tuesday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network+

Series: Missouri leads 9-5.

