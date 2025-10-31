How to Watch Mizzou Basketball's Season Opener at Howard
Missouri's men's and women's basketball teams will both be opening their season Monday night, with the men's team traveling to play Howard in the nation's capital, and the women's team hosting Central Arkansas.
For the men's squad, it will be the first of four away games in non-conference play. Head coach Dennis Gates expects to learn a lot about his team with how they handle the road environment.
"You know the character of your team by how they treat opponents on the road," Gates said in a Oct. 13 press conference. "Being able to get that at the very beginning, I think, can help us in a tremendous way. And sometimes those learning lessons, are invisible, but they're visible to a coach who knows his team and knows what he needs to see."
For the women's squad, it will be the debut of new head coach Kellie Harper, who was hired in March to replace Robin Pingeton after 15 seasons. The roster will also look very different after Harper retooled it by adding seven transfers.
"I think when you are new, we have a new staff, all the players are new to us, I think everything is learning," Harper said at SEC Tipoff '26. "We are putting in a system. We're putting in offensive packages, defensive packages. Every single day is a teaching moment for them. ... I haven't experienced a game setting with them yet. There's going to be a learning curve there."
Here's where to watch and listen to both teams' season debut.
How to Watch: Missouri men's basketball at Howard
Who: Missouri Tigers at the Howard Bison
What: Opening night of the 2025-26 NCAA men's basketball season
Where: Burr Gymnasium (2,700) in Washington, D.C.
When: Monday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
SirusXM: Away 381
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Only the second meeting between the two teams, with Missouri winning 77-62 over Howard in the second game of the season last year. Three Missouri players — Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell and Anthony Robinson II — scored in the double digits for points. Missouri never trailed at any point in the game.
How to Watch: Missouri women's basketball vs. Central Arkansas
Who: Missouri Tigers vs. the Central Arkansas Bears
What: Opening night of the 2025-26 NCAA women's basketball season
Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061)
TV: SECNetwork+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series: First meeting between the two teams.