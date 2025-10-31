Mizzou Central

How to Watch Mizzou Basketball's Season Opener at Howard

Where to find the season opener of Missouri's men's and women's basketball teams.

Joey Van Zummeren

Nov. 8, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri guard Mark Mitchell (25) makes a drive towards the basket against the Howard Bison..
Nov. 8, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri guard Mark Mitchell (25) makes a drive towards the basket against the Howard Bison.. / Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI
In this story:

Missouri's men's and women's basketball teams will both be opening their season Monday night, with the men's team traveling to play Howard in the nation's capital, and the women's team hosting Central Arkansas.

For the men's squad, it will be the first of four away games in non-conference play. Head coach Dennis Gates expects to learn a lot about his team with how they handle the road environment.

"You know the character of your team by how they treat opponents on the road," Gates said in a Oct. 13 press conference. "Being able to get that at the very beginning, I think, can help us in a tremendous way. And sometimes those learning lessons, are invisible, but they're visible to a coach who knows his team and knows what he needs to see."

For the women's squad, it will be the debut of new head coach Kellie Harper, who was hired in March to replace Robin Pingeton after 15 seasons. The roster will also look very different after Harper retooled it by adding seven transfers.

"I think when you are new, we have a new staff, all the players are new to us, I think everything is learning," Harper said at SEC Tipoff '26. "We are putting in a system. We're putting in offensive packages, defensive packages. Every single day is a teaching moment for them. ... I haven't experienced a game setting with them yet.  There's going to be a learning curve there."

Here's where to watch and listen to both teams' season debut.

How to Watch: Missouri men's basketball at Howard

Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel.
Oct 15, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Who: Missouri Tigers at the Howard Bison

What: Opening night of the 2025-26 NCAA men's basketball season

Where: Burr Gymnasium (2,700) in Washington, D.C.

When: Monday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

SirusXM: Away 381

Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)

Series: Only the second meeting between the two teams, with Missouri winning 77-62 over Howard in the second game of the season last year. Three Missouri players — Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell and Anthony Robinson II — scored in the double digits for points. Missouri never trailed at any point in the game.

How to Watch: Missouri women's basketball vs. Central Arkansas

Missouri Tigers women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper at her introductory press conference in the Mizzou Arena Practice
March 31, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper at her introductory press conference in the Mizzou Arena Practice Gym. / Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

Who: Missouri Tigers vs. the Central Arkansas Bears

What: Opening night of the 2025-26 NCAA women's basketball season

Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061)

TV: SECNetwork+

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: First meeting between the two teams.

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

Home/Basketball