How to Watch Mizzou's Braggin' Rights Matchup Against No. 20 Illinois

Missouri will play its final non-conference game of the season and its final game of the calendar year Monday night in St. Louis, with the Tigers set to take on No. 20 Illinois.

Illinois is the highest-ranked team Missouri has faced in non-conference play. The Fighting Illini are just the fourth high-major opponent the Tigers will face in the non-conference slate, making the game all the more important for the Tigers' resume.

It's also Missouri's only true neutral site game of the year. Though the Tigers' game against Kansas was in Kansas City, Kansas received a large majority of the ticket allotment. Monday's matchup in St. Louis typically features a true split crowd.



"Looking at the fans, looking at the environment, you have a true 50/50, neutral-site game, NCAA (Tournament) type of environment," Missouri heead coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference Sunday. "So it's a great rivalry, man. I'm just excited about the energy in the building.

Here's the full streaming and radio details for the game.

How to Watch: 2025 Braggin' Rights

Who: Missouri (10-2, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 20 Illinois (8-3, 1-1 Big 10)

What: Missouri's final non-conference game of the season.

When: Monday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m.

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis

TV: FS1 (Play-by-play: Brandon Gaudin, analyst: Casey Jacobsen)

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Illiinois - 85, Missouri - 390

Series: Illinois leads 35-20, taking three of the last four.

Last Meeting: Missouri lost 80-77 after a back-and-forth second half that included four lead changes in the final five minutes. Kasparas Jakucionis landed a jump shot with 28 seconds remaining. Tony Perkins and Mark Mitchell led Missouri with 18 points each.

Last Time Out, Missouri: Over a week before Monday's matchup, the Tigers took a 82-60 win over Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 14. Missouri's three offensive leaders — Ant Robinson II, Mark Mitchell and Jacob Crews — all had impressive performances to cap off a two-game win-streak for the Tigers.

Last Time Out, Illinois: The Fighting Illini had their first Big 10 home game, hosting and losing to No. 23 Nebraska off of a last-second 3-point shot to give the Cornhuskers a 83-80 win.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (18.2 on 59.8 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (6.1,)

Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.7 with 1.8 turnovers)

Illinois Stat Leaders

Points: Kylan Boswell (16.1 on 47.4 FG%)

Rebounds: David Mirkovic (8.8)

Assists: Kylan Boswell (3.5 with 1.3 turnovers)

Read more Missouri Tigers news: