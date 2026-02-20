How to Watch Mizzou Basketball's Road Trip to No. 20 Arkansas

With Missouri looking to keep its postseason hopes alive, the Tigers will face a ranked opponent for a second straight game, traveling to take on rival Arkansas, currently ranked 20th in the country.

Tigers started SEC play going 1-3 on the road, but have now won two straight road games, grabbing back-to-back road wins over South Carolina and Texas A&M.

In Arkansas, Missouri will face one of the country's best true freshmen, guard Darius Acuff Jr., who was rated as the best point guard in the class of 2025. He currently ranks among the top 10 in the country in both points per game and 3-point shooting percentage.

Here's the streaming and radio details for the game between the Tigers and the Razorbacks.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball at No. 20 Arkansas

Who: Missouri (18-8, 8-5 SEC) vs. Arkansas (19-7, 9-4 SEC)

When: Saturday, Feb. 21, 3 p.m.

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas



TV: ESPN

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 389, Arkansas - 190

Series: Arkansas leads 28-36, including wins in three of the last four matchups.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers pulled off a crucial win, taking down No. 19 Vanderbilt in a 81-80 finish. The Commodores fell just short of completing a 21-point comeback in the final nine minutes, with a buzzer-beater attempt from guard Tyler Tanner bouncing off the inside of the rim. Before Vanderbilt's impressive comeback attempt, the Tigers looked dominant.

Last Time Out, Arkansas: The Razorbacks fell just short in a wild, double-overtime game at No. 25 Alabama, losing 115-117. Arkansas' standout freshman Darius Acuff Jr. scored 49 points, the second highest mark in college basketball this season. Acuff played for 50 minutes, while four other Razorbacks played for over 30 minutes. Alabama guard Houston Mallette hit a 3 with 51 seconds remaining to give Alabama a four-point lead to seal the game.

Last Meeting: Feb. 22, 2025 - In John Calipari's first game at Mizzou Arena in his new colors, his Razorbacks edged out a 92-85 win over No. 15 Missouri. The Tigers gave up 18 turnovers that the Razorbacks turned into 30 points.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (16.9 on 52.9 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.5)

Assists: Mark Mitchell (3.7 with 1.9 turnovers)

Arkansas Stat Leaders