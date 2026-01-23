How to Watch Mizzou Host Former Big 12 Rival Oklahoma

For Missouri in this SEC season, the high's have been high and the lows have been low.



At their best, the Tigers have looked like a team capable of winning the crucial games against elite opponents in order to earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

At their worst, the Tigers have been a stagnant, sloppy offensive team that struggles against even the worst teams in the conference.

A third of the way through conference play, Missouri sits right at .500. Entering the next stretch, Dennis Gates wants his team to keep its head above water.

"In conference play right now, we got to be able to stay above .500 in the next six games," Gates said after a loss to Georgia. "That's the art of a full season. Try to stay healthy. Understand wins are going to come and go. You got to be able to bounce back."

That stretch will start with a matchup against Oklahoma in the midst of a snow storm sweeping across the country. It will be the 215th matchup in a series that dates backs to 1916.

Here are the full streaming and radio details for the game.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball against Oklahoma

Who: Missouri (14-5, 3-3 SEC) vs. Oklahoma (11-8, 1-5 SEC)

What: Missouri's fourth SEC home game of the 2025-26 season.

When: Saturday, Jan. 24, 1 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

TV: ESPN

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 392, Oklahoma - 390

Series: Oklahoma leads 116-98

Last Time Out, Missouri: In a back-and-forth battle, Missouri fell 74-72 to Georgia. The Tigers made a 3 to take a 72-71 lead with 18 seconds remaining, but Georgia's Marcus Millender made a layup and a free throw to put the Bulldogs ahead. A last-ditch effort failed for a game-winning 3 failed for Missouri.

Last Time Out, Oklahoma: The Sooners fell behind early and never fully caught up, losing 85-76 to South Carolina. Oklahoma shot just 19% on 27 3-point attempts, while South Carolina shot 45% on 20.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.3 on 55.6 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.3)

Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.7 with 1.9 turnovers)

Oklahoma Stat Leaders

Points: Xzayvier Brown (16.3 on 47.8 FG%)

Rebounds: Mohamed Waguel (6.1)

Assists: Xzayvier Brown (3.2 with 1.8 turnovers)

