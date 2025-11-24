How to Watch Mizzou's Game Against South Carolina State
The Missouri Tigers are continuing on in their 2025-26 basketball season, this time taking on the South Carolina State Bulldogs. The Tigers are 6-0 to start the season and haven't shown many signs of struggle, though the quality of opponent has been low.
Dennis Gates' squad is coming off a 102-68 victory over South Dakota, a matchup that the Tigers had in the bag since the very beginning. Forward Mark Mitchell was extremely productive once again, going for 22 points and five rebounds on 7-for-12 shooting.
That wasn't the most impressive performance of the game for Missouri, however. Senior forward Jevon Porter went for 20 points on an impressive 100% shooting, adding 12 rebounds to his stat line, as well.
Looking at the matchup with the winless Bulldogs, the Tigers will need to focus on junior guard Owen Bronston Jr. He's leading South Carolina State in scoring with 12.5 points per game, 41.9% shooting, along with going 43.8% from the perimeter. He posted an 18-point performance in the Bulldogs' third game of the season against North Carolina A&T.
The Bulldogs recently got transfer big man Cameron Clark back, who's played in the last three games. The 6-foot-10 big man, who came in from Cal State Bakersfield, is averaging 12 points and 5.3 rebounds so far. He's also shooting 42.1% from the field.
South Carolina State is losing games by an average of 18.7 points per game this season. They're also shooting 36.2% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point line as a team. Realistically, there's no reason that Missouri shouldn't be able to exceed that margin.
Missouri is beating opponents by 23.2 points per game. They're shooting 45% from the three-point line and 57.6% from the field. Those offensive numbers alone should be an indicator of the damage the Tigers can do on Tuesday night.
Here's the streaming and radio details for Missouri's matchup with South Carolina State.
How to Watch: South Carolina State at Missouri men's basketball:
Who: The South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-6) at Missouri (6-0)
What: Game 7 of Missouri's season
Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061)
When: Tuesday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m.
TV: SEC Network+
SiriusXM: Home at 392
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Missouri leads 2-0.
Last Meeting: Dec 17, 2023 — Missouri won 82-59. Sean East II led the way for the Tigers with 21 points.