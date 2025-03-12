'I Knew he had the Potential'; Mizzou's Gates Praises Defense of Sophomore Guard
If one thing's been consistent this season for the Missouri Tigers, it's been point guard Anthony Robinson II on defense. His two steals a game and general defensive presence have been vital in the Tigers' success all season.
Robinson was recently named to the conference's All-Defensive Team and was the youngest player on the list. Surrounded by SEC veteran defenders, Robinson may have exceeded some expectations by making the team this early in his career.
“I knew he had the potential, maybe as a junior and senior, to be an all conference defender, but this is really allowing us to see his maturation is faster, or happen quicker than anticipated and it's just a testament of how impactful he is to our team,” Gates said.
The defensive leap Robinson took from his freshman year to his sophomore year came earlier than Gates thought it would. The jump also provides insight into how hard Robinson works towards improving his defense, given he's younger than the others on the list.
According to Gates, finding a player focused on defense like Robinson is unusual. Because of his intent on being locked in on defense, his offensive production, which also saw a jump, comes along with it.
“Young people approach seasons only thinking about offense. They approach their future careers thinking about offense,” Gates said.” “I hope I average this amount of points, but they don't understand how impactful you can be defensively and Ant Robinson has a special gift.”
Being the only award Robinson received when the SEC handed them out, this may be an opportunity for Robinson to pride himself on his defense. If he didn't have some sort of identity to his game, he might after the award.
“I think this award, meaning this recognition of being one of five players and the only underclassmen on an all defensive team, it gives him something to hang his head on and accept who he really is,” Gates said.
Robinson hasn't only improved on the defensive end, though it's the most glaring area he's done so. He saw statistical jumps in all major categories, including scoring, offensive intensity and assists per game. Most importantly, Robinson became a playable member of the year, compared to his freshman year when that wasn't always the case.
His leap as a playmaker also came as a surprise. Robinson came on as the Tigers' starting point guard early in the year, making himself vital on both offense and defense. Again, the jump might have come as a surprise to some people.
“The one thing I would say is he has developed in every part of his game, and we can see it, but defensively, I don't think anyone knew,” Gates said.
The year one to year two jump for Robinson was crucial in the Tigers' success and what he brings to the table will be important for Missouri this late in the season, especially in March Madness. His physicality on offense and defense as the team's point guard is a part of a formula that leads to winning postseason basketball.
Robinson and the Tigers have another chance at earning a win, this time in the SEC tournament. The Tigers will face either LSU or Mississippi State at 6:00 p.m. CST on Thursday, March 13 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.