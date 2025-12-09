Penn State vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Dec. 9
The Penn State Nittany Lions will play in their first Big Ten matchup of the season on Tuesday when they face the Indiana Hoosiers, who are 7-2 on the year but have already suffered a conference loss, losing to Minnesota.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for Tuesday night's matchup.
Penn State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Penn State +13.5 (-105)
- Illinois -13.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Penn State +810
- Indiana -1450
Total
- OVER 149.5 (-110)
- UNDER 149.5 (-110)
Penn State vs. Indiana How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 9
- Game Time: 8:30 pm ET
- Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Penn State Record: 8-1 (0-0 in Big Ten)
- Indiana Record: 7-2 (0-1 in Big Ten)
Penn State vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Penn State is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- Penn State is 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games vs. Indiana
- The UNDER is 13-6 in Indiana's last 19 games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the last eight meetings between these two teams
Penn State vs. Indiana Key Player to Watch
- Kayden Mingo, G - Penn State
Kayden Mingo leads Penn State in points per game (15.0), assists (4.2), and steals (2.1) while shooting 48.6% from the field. If the Nittany Lions want to pull off the upset, they need Mingo to bring his best stuff tonight.
Penn State vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
I'm not going to write that Penn State is a better basketball team than Indiana. Still, I'm surprised the point spread is this large, especially with the Hoosiers already suffering losses to Louisville and Minnesota.
Penn State ranks 33rd in the country in effective possession ratio, one spot above Indiana, which comes in at 34th. The Nittany Lions have also done a fantastic job of holding onto the ball, ranking second-lowest in turnover rate in college basketball, turning it over on just 11.9% of their possessions. If they can keep that up tonight, the lack of turnovers will play a big role in their ability to cover this spread.
Pick: Penn State +13.5 (-105) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!