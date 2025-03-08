Instant Reaction: No. 15 Mizzou Falls to No. 19 Kentucky on Senior Day
Watch the video below as Mizzou on SI basketball reporter Joey Van Zumeren breaks down Missouri's loss to the Kentucky in its final game of the year.
No. 15 Missouri Tigers capped off its regular season with a third-straight defeat, with this one coming at the hands of the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats.
After getting out to a hot start, the Wildcats quickly responded and never faltered. At around the 10-minute mark in the first half, the Wildcats took over the lead and never gave it back up. Despite a late attempt at a comeback by the Tigers, Kentucky was already too far ahead.
Two Missouri seniors truly stood out in this game, both of which were transfers that came off the bench. Jacob Crews and Marques Warrick combined for 29 points, most of which came in the second half. That can certainly be said for Warrick, who didn't score his first points until the 9:23 mark in the second half.
Warrick finished the day with 17 and Crews with 12. However, it was junior forward Mark Mitchell who led the way for the Tigers. He finished the game with 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting, acting as a consistent scoring spark regardless of how far down the Tigers got.
That being said, the visiting Wildcats did just about everything right en route to a big win. Whether it was the 55% three-point shooting mark or the 10 turnovers they forced, Kentucky made life hard for Missouri from the get-go. They also handed Missouri only its second loss at home this season, a task that not many have lived up to.
Missouri's next matchup will be in the SEC tournament, which is set to be announced after the end of the SEC regular season play later in the day.