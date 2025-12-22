Jacob Crews has Earned Starting Role With Mizzou After Hot Start to Season

It took 11 games for Missouri head coach Dennis Gates to insert senior wing Jacob Crews into the starting lineup. Through that time, Crews became one of the most impactful players on the roster, doing so as the team's sixth man.



His role in the depth chart changed against Alabama State on Dec. 11. It's going to be hard for Gates to adjust that moving forward, especially with how Crews has played all season long.



"If I had any thought of putting him back on the bench, he's basically said, Nope, coach, I'm starting," Gates told the media on Sunday. "He's earned that on both sides of the basketball. He's not just earned that on (the) offensive side because of the shooting. He's earned that defensively. "

Crews has taken noticeable leaps in multiple areas of his game this season, regardless of whether he's been in the starting lineup or not. Whether it's his defense, rebounding, or off-ball cutting, Crews appears to be more well-rounded and complete as a player.



That being said, Crews has also turned himself into one of the best three-point shooters in the country. Crews credits his mindset to the improvements he's made this season.



"I feel like everything's changed," Crews said. I mean, just my approach, my mentality, the rhythm I have right now. One of the best in (the) country from the three-ball right now. I'm on a little bit of a high horse, but I'm still focused, still locked in, in the game plan."

Gates and others have noticed the improvements he's made outside of his shooting and offense. Crews looks more reliable on defense, using his length and size to defend forwards, along with using his speed to stop smaller guards. He's also the third-leading rebounder on the team with 4.8 per game.



"What I'm excited about is Jacob's rebounding and the step he's taken in on this team to be one of the top rebounders on the team," Gates said. "In addition to defense, I think he's taking a really, really good approach to watching more film and getting with coaches more and looking for his weaknesses."

Crews has been a pleasant transfer addition for Gates, dating back to last season. He's been willing to soak in from the coaching staff what he's not doing well, which is one of many reasons for the jump he's taken this season.



He's also become a film junkie. He's spent more time absorbing what opponents do, but, again, learning what he needs to improve on to help Missouri succeed.



"Sometimes new players, they don't want to face their weaknesses," Gates said. "They want to see everything they're doing right. But Jacob, this season, has saw everything he's seeking the film where he's either blown the coverage or he needs to get back. And I think that's helped."

Part of what makes Crews such a confident shooter is his ability to move past misses. He won't be effective if he stops shooting if they aren't going in, so being willing to keep shooting regardless of the circumstance makes him more effective.



"Jacob has a short memory," Gates said. "He doesn't understand if he's missed the last five or the last 10, and he has that mentality to make five in a row, six in a row, if you give him the opportunity."

The former UT Martin wing has also changed his approach to how he practices. Crews has become far more intense and intent on getting better in workouts and practice. It looks like that work is paying off so far.



"It's just the way you practice," Crews said. "The shots that I take in the game are the shots I practice, the shots I get in practice. It's just all about the approach. I think last year, I didn't come to the same approach."

The Tigers and Crews will hit the court next at 7 p.m. on Monday against No. 18 Illinois in St. Louis.

