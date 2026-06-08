Jamier Jones' Ceiling, Floor with Mizzou Basketball in 2026-27

Once the signature was put on paper for five-star guard Jason Crowe Jr. to head to Columbia, the goal in terms of team building became clear. Dennis Gates had to build around Crowe.

Adding Jamier Jones from Providence was a step in that direct in many regards.

Jones is a physical and athletic guard who spent his freshman season in the Big East. He emerged as one of the conference's best true freshmen, walking away with Big East All-Freshman honors as a result. He'll have plenty of momentum to carry over into his first year in the Southeastern Conference.

Despite his solid freshman season, all eyes will be on how Jones complements Crowe. He's likely to be Crowe's running mate at the shooting guard position and will have to make some alterations to his skill set in order to fit well next to the former McDonalds All-American.

The Tigers will need Jones to be at his best to make a run deep into March Madness. At his best, he can help with that. Here's a look at Jones' potential with the Tigers, along with the best and worst outcomes for his sophomore campaign with Missouri.

What we know about Jones

Feb 25, 2026; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars forward Jamier Jones (5) shoots the ball for three points against the Xavier Musketeers during the first half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Sarasota, Florida, native makes his money attacking the rim downhill on offense and guarding up on defense. His athleticism and sheer power make both of those things easy for him.

Jones averaged 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for the Friars last season, while shooting 57 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from the perimeter and 66.4 percent from the free-throw line. All of those numbers look good by themselves, but some context changes things.

For example, Jones only attempted one three-point shot a game with a 13.1 three-point rate. Shooting nearly 40 percent on those attempts isn't a bad thing, but the Tigers, especially in a Crowe-led offense, will need more. Realistically, it should be expected that his three-point percentage drops a little if more volume comes around. If that number dips below 30 percent, that might mean danger for the Tiger offense.

In a perfect world, Jones would shoot around 35 percent from three and improve as a catch-and-shoot threat on the perimeter. That would positively impact the entire offense, but also help out the spacing around Crowe. Alongside forward Trent Pierce, the Tigers would then have more than one semi-consistent three-point shooter.

Jan 16, 2026; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars forward Jamier Jones (5) leaps to the basket during the first half against the Creighton Bluejays at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Another interesting stat with some added context is the effectiveness of his two-point shots. He shot 59.7 percent in that area, with all but 20 of those coming around the rim. The other 20 were mid-range looks, where he only made four. That's not an element of his game that will come to light during his sophomore season.

His rim finishing and the number of times he gets to the rim are encouraging. It's no secret that he has a ridiculous vertical and it's clear that Jones knows how to use it. When Jones gets in the open court during fast breaks, there's typically no stopping him.

Jones threw down 62 dunks last season, which was the second-most of any player in the Big East. He was only behind DePaul's N.J. Benson.

The former Friar made 54 of those dunks, totalling a 87.1 percent on the attempts.

Jamier Jones had a very productive freshman season.



Had a 6.3 RAPM, 3.5 ORAPM, 2.8 DRAPM.



One of the best athletes in the country, but definitely makes some dumb plays at times too.



If the shot comes around he’s a bonafide NBA player. pic.twitter.com/MEAVwdSPxU — JPR (@Scouting_Col) May 11, 2026

Those athletic traits translate to defense, too. He finished the season with a 0.5 defensive box plus-minus, which is only proof of his value as a wing defender. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.

Jones will likely be one of the best on next year's roster at generating turnovers and turning them into points. If he isn't able to mold into the prototype of a wing that should find success alongside Crowe, his defensive intensity won't change.

The knowns of what the Tigers are getting in Jones are intriguing on their own. His athleticism and downhill scoring will be important factors to Missouri's success, regardless of whether his shooting and ball-handling improve or not. If he is able to grow in those areas, however, he'll turn into a completely different player.

Jones' ceiling

The next big jump for Jones needs to be shooting more from the perimeter at a higher volume. If he's able to take more than one per game, as he did as a freshman, while shooting at the same or a better percentage, that would be a huge boost for the Missouri offense.

Jones will also have to take strides as a ball handler and a passer. If he's to increase his assist numbers, he may just become a vital player for this team, along with one of the best players on it.

Potential stats: 14 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.7 spg, 2.5 tpg, 63% FG, 35% 3FG, 75% FT

Jones' floor

Jones not being a key contributor for the Tigers next season seems unrealistic. He was an important part of the Providence offense last season, but he got a lot of his buckets by being scrappy and moving off the ball. Anything worse than that from Jones in the 2026 season would be a shock.

Potential stats: 10 ppg, 4 rpg, 0.5 apg, 1 spg, 2 tpg, 55% FG, 28% 3FG, 70% FT

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