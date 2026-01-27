Live Blog of Mizzou's Road Matchup at No. 23 Alabama

Missouri has a new test on its hands, taking on the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide. The Crimson Tide has lost their last two games on their home court and will be looking to right those wrongs.



Those two losses came against Tennessee and Texas, with road wins against Mississippi State and Oklahoma sandwiched in between. The road wins were certainly helpful to get back on track, but winning at home is never good for building an NCAA tournament resume. Because of this, the Tigers are going to get everything Alabama has and then some.

"At the moment, they have two straight home losses. We're going to get their very best shot," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said on Monday. "Our guys did a great job preparing in our scout sessions and everything else. Had great practices all across the board. Every player did a tremendous job executing that part. But, when it comes down to it, we face a home team that's going to be very difficult to play."

Missouri is coming off a heroic 88-87 win against Oklahoma in overtime that contained every twist and turn you'd want in a college basketball game. The Tigers will have to play better and execute at a higher level in multiple areas if they want to walk out of Tuscaloosa with a win, but they've shown the resilience and toughness to prove that they won't go down without a fight.

Follow along below for live updates and analysis from Missouri's road test against the ranked Crimson Tide.

Injuries

Missouri

*These injuries are from Monday night's SEC availability report. This will be updated once Tuesday's report is released.

OUT: F Jevon Porter

This should be Porter's ninth-straight game being unavailable with a leg injury.

Alabama

DOUBTFUL: F Amari Allen

OUT: G Davion Hannah

OUT: F Keitenn Bristow

OUT: C Collins Onyejiaka

Allen has been a surprisingly active contributor for the Crimson Tide this season, averaging 11.7 points and 7.8 rebounds. This is Allen's second missed game in a row.



The Crimson Tide have been without Hannah, Bristow and Onyejiaka for extended periods of time.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball against Alabama

Who: Missouri (14-6, 4-3 SEC) vs. Alabama (13-6, 3-3 SEC)

What: Missouri basketball's most challenging SEC road game to date.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2026, 7 p.m.

Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 392, Oklahoma - 390

Series: Alabama leads 8-15.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers won an overtime thriller at the hands of a Mark Mitchell game-winner, taking down the Oklahoma Sooners 88-87. A Trent Pierce triple at the end of regulation sent the game to overtime to help them improve to 14-6 and 4-3 in conference play.

Last Time Out, Alabama: Alabama lost its second straight home game to the Tennessee Volunteers in 79-73 fashion. This was Alabama's first matchup played with former G League big man Charles Bediako on the roster, resulting in a loss.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.7 on 55.3 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.5)

Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.6 with 1.9 turnovers)

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (22.2 on 52.0 FG%)

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.8)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5 with 2.8 turnovers)

