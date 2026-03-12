Live Blog of Mizzou's SEC Tournament Meeting with Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Missouri is set to begin its postseason run Thursday, taking on No. 9-seed Kentucky in Round 2 of the SEC Tournament on Thursday.



Kentucky advanced in Round 1 of the conference tournament on Wednesday by taking down No. 16-seed LSU.

The game will be a rematch of what sticks out as one of the best wins on Missouri's resume in the regular season, a 73-68 win for the Tigers, the program's first win at Rupp Arena. On Thursday, the Wildcats have a chance at revenge.



"We can send them (Missouri) home," Kentucky guard Otega Oweh said to Missouri On SI. "They came to our home and beat us, so we just gotta get our 'get back.'"

Both teams have undergone changes, both positive and negative, since that game.



Kentucky has suffered injuries to two of its starters, but the Wildcats also believe they've become more physical, a trait that would've helped them the first time they met the Tigers.



"We've changed a lot," freshman center Malachai Moreno said. "We're making plays for each other, we're being aggressive and being physical."

Missouri has had two changes to its starting lineup since that game that have made a significant difference, with guard T.O. Barrett and forward Trent Pierce's introduction into the starting lineup being the moves that have formed the identity of this team.



“When you look at our changes in our lineups, I've had to coach kids in a way of getting them prepared to be a starter, but also getting those that used to start in a prepared way to get them to be a contributor,” head coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference Tuesday. “And it all just says, be prepared when your name’s called. Be prepared when your number’s called. And that's real coaching to me, because a lot of people would lose their team with the amount of changes that we have made this year for the sake of the team.”

Missouri managed to salvage its season at the start of SEC play, and now will look to start its postseason run by advancing past Kentucky. The winner of this game will advance to play the top-seeded team in the conference, Florida, on Friday.

Follow this blog for live updates from Bridgestone Arena for the game. Newest updates will be posted at the top.

Live Updates

Starting Lineups

Missouri Kentucky To be announced. To be announced.

Availability Reports

Missouri

F Annor Boateng - OUT (leg, season)

F Jevon Porter - OUT (leg)

Kentucky

G Jaland Lowe - OUT (shoulder, season)

Jayden Quaintance - OUT (knee)

How to Watch

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play by Play: Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 190, Kentucky - 190

Series record: Kentucky leads the series 16-4.