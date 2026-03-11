How to Watch Mizzou Basketball in the SEC Tournament Against Kentucky

At last, the Missouri Tigers finally know who they play in the second round of the 2026 SEC Tournament. They'll face the No. 9-seeded Kentucky Wildcats at 11:30 a.m. in Nashville with the hopes of making a conference tournament championship run.



The Wildcats just won 87-82 over LSU, the lowest-seeded team in the conference. It was a back-and-forth battle and the Wildcats pulled away late, but not before LSU made a late surge at the end. The end of the game was drawn out, but head coach Mark Pope and his team were able to hang on to advance.

Missouri shockingly defeated Kentucky inside Rupp Arena in its second game of the SEC season. It was the first time the Tigers had won in Lexington.

Up until around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the Tigers did not know who they'd be facing for their first game of the SEC tournament. Because of that, they had to be light on their feet in terms of preparation on Wednesday, knowing they could be facing one of two teams.



"Just staying ready for each team, because we don't know who you're playing right now, so just being ready to follow the scout report on a day's notice," sophomore guard T.O. Barrett told reporters on Tuesday.

Read below for the streaming and radio information for Missouri's second round matchup in Nashville.

How to Watch: Mizzou against Kentucky in the 2026 SEC Tournament

Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) grabs a rebound away from Missouri Tigers guard Jayden Stone (17) during SEC college basketball Wednesday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky January 7, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who: Missouri (20-11, 10-8 SEC) vs. Kentucky (20-12, 11-8 SEC)

When: March 12, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee



TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play by Play: Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 190, Kentucky - 190

Series: Kentucky leads the series 16-4 all time.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers capped off their regular season with a nail-biting overtime loss to No. 20 Arkansas. The Razorbacks were led by true freshman Meleek Thomas and the Tigers sent off senior Mark Mitchell with a remarkable final performance inside Mizzou Arena.

Last Time Out, Kentucky: The Wildcats won 87-82 in the opening round of the SEC Tournament against LSU, led by Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen and Brandon Garrison off the bench.

Last Meeting: Jan. 7, 2026 - This 73-68 win in favor of Missouri was the second consecutive one that marked a turning point for the Tigers. This was only two games after losing by 43 to Illinois on a neutral court, but only one after taking down Florida, which currently leads the conference. Mark Mitchell and Jayden Stone led the Tigers in scoring with 21 and 20, respectively, delivering Missouri its first win in the history of the basketball program inside Rupp Arena.