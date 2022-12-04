Live Game Updates: Missouri Tigers vs SEMO Redhawks

Follow along here for live game updates from Sunday's matchup between the Missouri Tigers and Southeast Missouri State.

The Tigers are rolling early in this college basketball season and are set to defend their homeport in Sunday afternoon's contest between Missouri and Southeast Missouri State. Mizzou is still undefeated at 8-0 and things are looking bright under first-year Missouri head coach Dennis Gates.

So far in 2022, Missouri has been a pretty balanced unit. There are four Tigers averaging double figures in scoring, and two more right on their tails, who are both averaging over nine points per game. Guards D'Moi Hodge, Nick Honor, and Tre Gomillion are all shooting over 40 percent from three-point range but will be tested today by the Redhawks' 20th-ranked three-point defense.

The Redhawks (5-3) are led by sophomores Phillip Russell and Kobe Clark. Russell, a 5-foot-10 guard from St. Louis, Mo. leads SEMO in scoring at just under 15 points per game. Clark is a swingman who leads the squad in rebounds, steals, and blocks. Stopping this dynamic young duo will be imperative for the Tigers if they want to improve their record to 9-0.

