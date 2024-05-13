Missouri Basketball 2024-25 SEC Game Sites Announced
The Southeastern conference released the conference schedule for every men's basketball team on Monday afternoon.
Missouri Tigers Home opponents:
Alabama
Arkansas
Kentucky
LSU
Ole Miss
Oklahoma
South Carolina
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt
Missouri Tigers Away Opponents:
Auburn
Florida
Georgia
Mississippi State
Oklahoma
Tennessee
Texas
Vanderbilt
As you can see above, Mizzou scheduled three home-and-home series, with two against permanent rivals in Arkansas and Oklahoma and a third with Vanderbilt. Additionally, the Tigers' road matchup against Texas is the first between the two schools since 2012.
The 18-game slate tips off on January 4 and runs through March 8. Finalized dates, times and television assignments are slated to be released at a later date.
Missouri is aiming for a significantly better season in 2024-25, as they finished this past one with an 8-24 record, including a winless 0-18 stretch against SEC opponents. The Tigers were also first-round exits in the SEC Tournament against Georgia.
The Tigers are welcoming one of the best newcomer classes in the country for the 2024-25 season. Mizzou currently owns the No. 5 freshman class in the nation, while adding the current No. 12 transfer class under third-year Whitten Family Men's Basketball Head Coach Dennis Gates.
The Tigers have landed five commits in the 2024 class:
Consensus 4-star 6-foot-5 small forward Annor Boateng
Consensus 4-star 6-foot-6 small forward Marcus Allen
Consensus 4-star 7-foot center Peyton Marshall
Consensus 4-star 7-foot-2 center Trent Burns
Consensus 3-star 6-foot-4 combo guard T.O. Barrett
The Tigers have also grabbed four players from the transfer portal:
Former Duke power forward Mark Mitchell
Former Iowa point guard Tony Perkins
Former UT Martin small forward Jacob Crews
Former Northern Kentucky shooting guard Marques Warrick
This story will be updated.