Missouri Basketball Picks Up Fourth Transfer in Former 5-Star Forward
Former Duke forward and 5-star recruit Mark Mitchell is the latest addition to Dennis Gates' 2024 squad. Mitchell, the No. 20 player in the class of 2020 from Wichita, Kan, was a surprise addition to the portal.
Mitchell averaged 11.6 points, 6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this past season, as well as 0.7 blocks and 0.8 steals. Mitchell took huge leaps for the Blue Devils, increasing his scoring average by over two points and increasing his three-point and free-throw percentages. He shot 35.2% from the perimeter on 40 attempts.
The race for the coveted forward came down to the Tigers and Kansas State, both of whom recruited him out of high school. The Wildcats appear to be in the driver's seat for former Florida State forward Baba Miller, who plays the same position as Mitchell.
Out of high school, Mitchell had plenty of offers, including Kansas, UCLA, USC, North Carolina as well as Missouri.
After the addition of Mitchell, the Tigers now have four transfers in this offseason. Mitchell is the first forward addition, adding three guards in UT-Martin product Jacob Crews, former Iowa Hawkeye Tony Perkins, and most recently, Marques Warrick of Northern Kentucky.
After Mitchell, the Tigers are running out of roster spots, unless a current player were to depart. However, the staff still has their eyes on some players. Pepperdine forward Jevon Porter, the younger brother of Michael and Jontay Porter, has been linked to the Tigers since the moment he hit the portal.