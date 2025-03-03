Mizzou Basketball Drops in Week 18 National Polls
After another exciting week of college basketball, featuring a dominant win and a shocking road loss, the Missouri Tigers faced another week of limited movement in the Week 18 national polls.
The Tigers went 1-1 last week, blowing out the South Carolina Gamecocks 101-71. They followed that up with a 97-93 road loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores, which took overtime to decide a winner. Whether the two cancel each other out is irrelevant because Missouri's loss to the Commodores was slightly striking.
The Vanderbilt loss was slightly alarming, especially because the Tigers had a lead down the late stretch of the game. A three from Vanderbilt's Tyler Nickel tied the game going into overtime, a sign of a minor defensive lapse from the Tigers.
Despite the loss, Missouri did earn another in the win column over the Gamecocks. That game was never competitive and it felt like the Tigers couldn't miss, despite South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles torching them. The Tigers did not leave the week empty-handed and still have a win to show for it.
Here's where Missouri sits in the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 after the completion of Week 17.
AP Top 25
(Rank, Team, Record, Points)
1. Auburn, 27-2, 1525
2. Duke, 26-3, 1458
3. Houston, 25-4, 1396
4. Tennessee, 24-5, 1326
5. Florida, 25-4, 1247
6. St. John's, 26-4, 1179
7. Alabama, 23-6, 1176
8. Michigan State, 24-5, 1165
9. Texas Tech, 22-7, 947
10. Iowa State, 22-7, 918
11. Clemson, 24-5, 905
12. Wisconsin, 22-7, 815
13. Maryland, 22-7, 628
14. Louisville, 23-6, 606
15. Missouri, 21-8, 603
16. Memphis, 24-5, 560
17. Michigan, 22-7, 494
18. Purdue, 20-9, 454
19. Kentucky, 19-10, 417
20. Marquette, 22-7, 409
21. Saint Mary's, 27-4, 399
22. Texas A&M, 20-9, 364
23. BYU, 21-8, 287
24. Arizona, 19-10, 162
25. Mississippi State, 20-9, 87
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, Record, Points)
1. Auburn, 27-2, 774
2. Duke, 26-3, 737
3. Houston, 25-4, 707
4. Tennessee, 24-5, 671
5. Florida, 25-4, 653
6. St. John's, 26-4, 612
7. Michigan State, 24-5, 587
8. Alabama, 23-6, 566
9. Texas Tech, 22-7, 504
10. Iowa State, 22-7, 484
11. Clemson, 24-5, 442
12. Wisconsin, 22-7, 391
13. Louisville, 23-6, 365
14. Maryland, 22-7, 341
15. Michigan, 22-7, 288
16. Memphis, 24-5, 272
17. Saint Mary's, 27-4, 262
18. Purdue, 20-9, 257
19. Missouri, 21-8, 236
20. Marquette, 22-7, 204
21. Texas A&M, 20-9, 169
22. BYU, 21-8, 127
23. Arizona, 19-10, 91
24. Kentucky, 19-10, 88
25. VCU, 24-5, 54
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Mississippi State, No. 25 Creighton
Others Receiving Votes
Mississippi State 38, New Mexico 24, Creighton 24, UC San Diego 21, Vanderbilt 17;,Gonzaga 17, Oregon 14, UConn 10, Drake 10, UCLA 9, Illinois 6, Ole Miss 2, Boise State 1.