Missouri Basketball Signee Dominating Senior Season

Missouri men's basketball has gotten off to a hot start this season, currently sitting at 12-4 on the year and 2-1 in conference play. Dennis Gates has the Tigers at third in the SEC, and while this season certainly looks have a lot of promise, the future of Missouri basketball could be even brighter.

One of the Tigers' 2026 signees, Jason Crowe, Jr., has been nothing short of dominant throughout his senior season thus far for Inglewood High School in California.

In December, he became the state's all-time leading scorer with 3,682 total points, and has continued his prolific scoring pace, extending his lead to now 612 points over second place.

This season, Crowe, Jr. has scored 1,010 points in just 23 games -- an average of nearly 44 points per contest. He has nine games with over 50 points, with his highest total this season being 56 against Eagle Academy II from Brooklyn, New York on December 13.

Most impressively, he's managed to do so while still maintaining an impressive shooting percentage. The 6-foot-3, 170 lb. prospect is shooting 52 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three point range, all while adding 4.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.6 steals per game.

While his shooting and scoring numbers are certainly off the charts, Crowe, Jr. has shown this season just how well rounded he is as a player. He is extremely athletic and can find his way to the rim against nearly any type of defense, but is also a willing defender himself, and has excellent vision as a passer.

No. 4-ranked Jason Crowe Jr. dropped 101 points in TWO games at the @realrunla Winter Classic 🤯



Game 1 vs. St. Paul: 50 PTS

Game 2 vs. Pasadena: 51 PTS pic.twitter.com/NLOTVtlzDz — BallerTV (@BallerTV) January 6, 2026

Take a look at some of his most impressive highlights from Inglewood's two game stretch in January in which they faced two California based schools, St. Paul and Pasadena. Crowe, Jr. went for 50 plus points in both games, showing off every tool in his arsenal.

He starts things off with a ferocious reverse dunk on a fast break, and then follows it up with a deep three pointer while coming off a screen. The 5-Star prospect seemingly has limitless range, but is also able to work inside to finish either at the rim or from mid range.

While it is unlikely that he is able to bring the exact same scoring prowess to the SEC, Crowe, Jr. looks as if he could be one of the most impressive players in the nation next season.

Missouri's 2026 recruiting class, which also features two other extremely talented prospects, 4-Stars Toni Bryant and Aidan Chronister, is shaping up to be a potential program defining group for Gates and the Tigers staff.

