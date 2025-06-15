Mizzou Central

Mizzou Basketball in Contact with Top-15 Prospect in 2027 Class

On the first day where coaches can directly make contact with prospects in the 2027 class, the Missouri Tigers offered a composite five-star.

Joey Van Zummeren

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates calms down his team against Florida during the first half of their quarterfinal game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025.
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates calms down his team against Florida during the first half of their quarterfinal game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Sunday is the first day college teams can directly contact high school prospects in the class of 2027, and the Missouri Tigers didn't waste any time to reach out to one of the best prospects in the class.

Missouri contacted and offered composite five-star prospect King Gibson, according to his social media.

In the class of 2027, Gibson is rated as the best combo guard and best player in the state of Florida by 247Sports. Gibson plays at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida.

Gibson has also posted offers from NC State, Providence, NC State, South Carolina, Florida State, Texas A&M and a number of other schools.

Right now, Gibson is playing in the Nike EYB league, where he is averaging 16.9 points and 3.9 assists on 57.1 percent shooting from three, per On3.

The Tigers have had luck recruiting prospects from the Southeast, and the state of Florida in particular before. However, the program lost an assistant with heavy ties to the state in coach Charlton Young, who accepted the associate head coach position at Miami.

Head coach Dennis Gates does have ties to the state too, having spent the 2004-2005 season, and a stint from 2011-2019 as an assistant to Leonard Hamilton at Florida State.

Missouri's 2025 class featured just two prospects, three-stars Nicholas Randall and Aaron Rowe, illustrating the shift toward programs bringing in smaller recruiting classes. Especially when compared to the Tigers' 2024 class, which had five players.

Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

