Mizzou Basketball in Contact with Top-15 Prospect in 2027 Class
Sunday is the first day college teams can directly contact high school prospects in the class of 2027, and the Missouri Tigers didn't waste any time to reach out to one of the best prospects in the class.
Missouri contacted and offered composite five-star prospect King Gibson, according to his social media.
In the class of 2027, Gibson is rated as the best combo guard and best player in the state of Florida by 247Sports. Gibson plays at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida.
Gibson has also posted offers from NC State, Providence, NC State, South Carolina, Florida State, Texas A&M and a number of other schools.
Right now, Gibson is playing in the Nike EYB league, where he is averaging 16.9 points and 3.9 assists on 57.1 percent shooting from three, per On3.
The Tigers have had luck recruiting prospects from the Southeast, and the state of Florida in particular before. However, the program lost an assistant with heavy ties to the state in coach Charlton Young, who accepted the associate head coach position at Miami.
Head coach Dennis Gates does have ties to the state too, having spent the 2004-2005 season, and a stint from 2011-2019 as an assistant to Leonard Hamilton at Florida State.
Missouri's 2025 class featured just two prospects, three-stars Nicholas Randall and Aaron Rowe, illustrating the shift toward programs bringing in smaller recruiting classes. Especially when compared to the Tigers' 2024 class, which had five players.