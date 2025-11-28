How to Watch Mizzou Basketball Host Cleveland State
Missouri will play its final home game before beginning a two-game road trip by hosting Cleveland State on Friday afternoon.
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates was the head coach at Cleveland State for three seasons before accepting the same position at Missouri. Gates went 50-40 in his time with the Vikings, leading them to a NCAA Tournament bid in the 2020-21 season.
Missouri's current staff features four assistants who were on Gates' staff at Cleveland State. The Tigers' staff also features two players — Tre Gomillion and Mabor Majak — who played for Gates at both Missouri and Cleveland State and are now graduate assistants at Missouri.
Cleveland State is now led by Rob Summers, who was on staff as an assistant with Gates at both Cleveland State and then Missouri.
"I went against what coach (Leonard) Hamilton has done, because we vowed to never play against former assistants," Gates said in a press conference Tuesday. "He (Summers) was my No. 1 guy, No. 1 assistant during that time at Cleveland State University ... and there wasn't nothing that I didn't put on his desk that he did not sift through, did not turn into something."
Summers is the first coach to branch out of Gates' coaching tree and become a head coach.
"Now, once the game tips off, we know good and well what time it is, but at the end of the day, he's family, always will be" Gates said of Summers. "I wouldn't be here without him trusting me with his dream and aspiration of being a head coach, but also with what he's been able to do in his career."
Through eight games, guard Tre Beard and forward Dayan Nessah have been Cleveland State's leading scorers, with both averaging 15.5 points per game. Beard transferred this offseason from D-II Shawnee State, while Nessah comes over from George Washington.
The Tigers have won each of their last five games by at least 18 points, and as many as 38.
Here's the streaming and radio details for the game.
How to Watch: Cleveland State at Missouri men's basketball:
Who: The Cleveland State Vikings (3-5) at the Missouri Tigers (7-0)
What: Game 8 of Missouri's season
Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061)
When: Friday Nov. 28, 1 p.m.
TV: SEC Network+
SiriusXM: Home at 391
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: First meeting between the two teams.