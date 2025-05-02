Mizzou Basketball Recruiting Updates: May, 2025
Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers are starting to gain some momentum on the recruiting trail for the class of 2026. The path for another elite recruiting class is becoming more clear as predictions file in and visits are set, both of which are happening in favor of the Tigers.
After a quieter 2025 class with only two three-star commitments, Missouri is gearing up for a much deeper and higher-rated 2026 class. They are seeking a five-star forward and have other four-star names on their radar.
The month of May won't neccesarily be super busy for the Tigers, but more names could emerge and become clearer as it progresses. Here are some names and updates to keep an eye on
Four-star forward picks up Missouri prediction
Four-star forward JJ Andrews recently picked up a 247Sports prediciton to land with Missouri. It's the first one to come in for Andrews and he could still be a while away from a commitment, but it's an early sign that Andrews could be leaning toward the Tigers.
Andrews is a 6-foot-6 forward from Little Rock, Arkansas, who's ranked as the 34th player in the nation, according to 247Sports. He is down to a final three schools of Missouri, Arkansas and LSU, cutting Marquette and Oklahoma from his previous list of five.
The Little Rock native has everything the Tigers would want in a wing and plays a similar style of basketball as current forward Annor Boateng. Ironically enough, the two come from the same hometown. There's a clear pipeline from Arkansas in multiple Missouri sports and Gates is continuing that by hunting down Andrews and others.
Blue-chip prospect schedules visit
Five-star forward and top-20 prospect Toni Bryant has scheduled an official visit with the Tigers for Sept. 6, 2025. This came just a few days after Gates visited him at one of his grassroots games.
Bryant would likely be one of the best recruits in program history if the Tigers landed him. He's the 14th-best player in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings and the fourth-best of all power forwards. Standing at 6-foot-9, 200-pounds, the Zephyrhills, Florida native is an incredible athlete with great defensive ability.
He visited USC on May 1 and made a pitstop at NC State just a few days before that. He's also receiving interest from Kentucky and Kansas, among the nation's other best programs. Landing Bryant would be a massive feat for Gates and Missouri and having an official visit scheduled is a great start at that.
No need for a point guard
In the 2026 class, don't be surprised if the Tigers don't take on a point guard. They will have a mixture of junior Anthony Robinson II, sophomore T.O. Barrett and incoming freshman Aaron Rowe on the roster when the class enters, meaning there isn't a need for one right now.
At the same time, the class of 2027 has multiple prospects Gates and his staff are interested in. Four-stars Chase Branham and Scottie Adkinson, along with the unranked Jimmy McKinney III, are all names the Tigers have interacted with and all of them are from the state of Missouri.
Adkinson and Branham have been on campus multiple times, especially Adkinson. He's from Saint Louis and is clearly intrigued by the Tigers. If he's as good as the Missouri staff thinks he is and the interest goes both ways, Adkinson surely could be a name to keep an eye on for years and beyond.
Sunrise Christian wing becomes top target
Four-star small forward Aidan Chronister has clearly become a top target for Gates and Missouri. Playing at Sunrise Christian Academy, Chronister has had multiple visits from the Tiger staff and has also been to Missouri's campus.
Chronister is the No. 74 player in the country and fourth in the state of Kansas. He's lengthy and is an elite shooter, which would fit perfectly in Missouri's offensive system. There aren't many updates in terms of where his recruitment stands yet, but it would be safe to assume that the Tigers will be involved until the very end of Chronister's recruitment process.