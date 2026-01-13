Mizzou Continues its SEC Struggles With Loss to Alabama

Missouri (12-7, 0-4 in Southeastern Conference) suffered its fourth consecutive loss to begin league play, falling to Alabama 74-63. The Crimson Tide (17-1, 3-1) piled on to the Tigers' disastrous start in the SEC. In the first year of the Kellie Harper era at Missouri, the Tigers remain winless in conference despite their strongest league outing to date.

The Crimson Tide overwhelmed the Tigers from the jump, leading by as much as 18 points. However, Missouri, fueled by its home crowd, caught fire and whittled it down to a one-possession game. The two sides traded blows before Alabama gained the edge to close out the game with a 21-14 fourth quarter.

Back-to-back buckets from Grace Slaughter and Jordana Reisma put Missouri ahead in the early going, but Alabama came firing back. The Crimson Tide quickly found their footing, stunning the Tigers with a fierce 15-2 run to close the first quarter, leading 22-11. Slaughter and Reisma were the only two Tigers to score in the opening frame, adding 6 and 5, respectively. Missouri collectively shot below 30% from the field in the quarte and knocked down just one of five 3-pointers in the quarter.

The second quarter was a different story. Though the script seemed to read much of the same, Resima remained sidelined until halftime after picking up two fouls. The lack of Resima's interior presence opened a lane to the cup for the Crimson Tide. Alabama took advantage of Reisma's absence, scoring four baskets at the rim and continuing its momentum, riding an 8-2 run to begin the second period.

Slaughter continued her strong scoring night, disrupting the Alabama run, which was followed by a triple from Abbey Schreacke. The Tigers found their shooting touch while their opponents were flustered by Missouri's ramped-up intensity. Missouri forced Alabama to shoot a 5-21 clip in the quarter while the Tigers raced back as the clock ticked toward the break. Alabama escaped the first half, leading 32-29.

The two sides traded blowsright out of the break. Schreacke and Lisa Thompson each drilled both of their three-point attempts in the third quarter, while the Tigers retained their hot hand. Unfortunately for Missouri, Alabama also came out of halftime reenergized. The Tigers and Crimson Tide each shot above 50% from the field in the penultimate quarter. Alabama entered the final frame up by four.

Disaster struck for Missouri, stunned by an untimely cold stretch. The Crimson Tide streaked toward the final buzzer with the Tigers unable to buy a bucket. In the fourth quarter, Missouri managed just three field goals, while still converting at an efficient 7-8 rate from the free-throw line.

The Tigers didn't record a field goal until 6 minutes and 11 seconds remained in the game. Slaughter once again interrupted the Missouri slump, but it was too late, as Alabama had already taken a double-digit lead. The Crimson Tide held on, with Karly Weathers serving as their closer. Weathers posted 9 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter.

Slaughter led Missouri in both points and rebounds, matching Weathers for a game-high 23 points while adding 9 boards. Schreacke, who went 4-7 from long range, added another 12 points, while Shannon Dowell, who, in her second game back on the floor, recorded 10 points and a team-leading 4 assists.

Missouri will remain at home for its next contest, which will see the Tigers hosting Arkansas at 6:30 pm on Thursday at Mizzou Arena.

