Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, Feb. 27

The Miami (Ohio) Redhawks are one of the best stories to watch in the final few games of the regular season. At 28-0, they have a chance to become the 25th team in Division I history to finish with an undefeated regular season record, and just the fifth team to do it since 1992.

They have three games left on their schedule, starting with a showdown against Western Michigan on Friday night. This will be the "easiest" of their three remaining games, but the Broncos aren't a team they want to overlook either.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this MAC showdown.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Miami (Ohio) -12.5 (-110)

Western Michigan +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Miami (Ohio) -1000

Western Michigan +640

Total

OVER 161.5 (-110)

UNDER 161.5 (-110)

Miami (Ohio) vs. Western Michigan How to Watch

Date: Friday, February 27

Game Time: 6:00 pm ET

Venue: University Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

Miami (Ohio) Record: 28-0 (15-0 in MAC)

Western Michigan Record: 10-18 (4-11 in MAC)

Miami (Ohio) vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends

Miami (Ohio) is 5-0 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 6-1 in Miami (Ohio)'s last seven games

Western Michigan is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games

The OVER is 4-1 in Western Michigan's last five games

Western Michigan is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games as an underdog

Miami (Ohio) vs. Western Michigan Key Player to Watch

Brant Byers, G - Miami (Ohio) Redhawks

Miami's biggest strength is its depth, but of all the players they can turn to, Brant Byers has been the most reliable. He's leading the team in points per game, averaging 14.6, while also shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc on 143 attempts. Miami is at its best when Byers brings his best stuff.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Western Michigan Prediction and Pick

Western Michigan doesn't have the skill, talent, or ability to hang with Miami in this game. The Redhawks are one of the best shooting teams in the country, ranking fifth in effective field goal percentage at 59.4%. By comparison, the Mustangs rank 232nd in that metric at 50.1%.

Western Michigan is even worse defensively, ranking 325th in defensive efficiency.

I'd listen to an argument that Miami is going to lose one of its last few games to miss out on posting a perfect regular season record, but that loss isn't coming on Friday night against Western Michigan. I'll take the Redhawks to cover.

Pick: Miami (Ohio) -12.5 (-110)

