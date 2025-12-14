Mizzou Fends Off Saint Louis in an In-State Road Clash

St. LOUIS — Missouri (10-3) fell into a hole early against Saint Louis, allowing the Billikens to strike on an 8-0 to start the game. The Tigers failed to find the bottom of the net until the 5:17 mark of the first quarter. Missouri erased the deficit with Jordana Reisma snapping the cold spell and sparking a 17-2 run by the end of the quarter.

The Tigers' lead snowballed as the game went on, reaching as high as 22. A late Saint Louis rally was thwarted, and the Tigers ultimately earned their 10th victory of the season and dismantled the Billikens, 82-66.

The late run from the opening frame extended into the second. Chloe Sotell was the hot hand of the quarter, scoring eight consecutive points for Missouri. On the other end, Abbey Schreacke did the dirty work for the Tigers. She nabbed three steals while also drawing a charge to shut down the Saint Louis offense.

Schreacke's defense led to offense. After she intercepted a pass, she found Jayla Smith streaking down the court for the fastbreak score. The bucket marked the start of an 11-2 run the Tigers took into the break, leading 42-27.

Missouri dominated in the opening minutes of the half. Schreacke, Grace Slaughter and Saniah Taylor each buried a triple to give the Tigers their largest lead of the day. However, the Billikens flipped the script, closing out the quarter on a 15-3 run.

The deficit proved too much for Saint Louis to overcome, and Missouri kept a safe distance through the fourth quarter. Shannon Dowell sealed the game at the free throw line, sinking 5-6 while scoring 7 in the final period. In the fourth quarter, the Tigers made 13 of 17 at the line to come away on top.

Missouri has two non-conference games remaining before Southeastern Conference play gets underway. The Tigers will host North Alabama at noon on Sunday, Dec. 21, before picking things up out of the holiday at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28, against Kansas City.

SEC competition begins with the New Year, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 1, when the Tigers face Texas at Mizzou Arena.

