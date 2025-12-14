SI

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus for Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Jeff Watters

DraftKings promo code offer: Bet $5, get $300 bonus bets for Chargers vs Chiefs.

New Missouri bettors can claim a generous welcome offer with the DraftKings promo code promotion ahead of Saturday's pivotal AFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 14. No DraftKings promo code is required to secure $300 in bonus bets with just a $5 initial wager. This matchup carries playoff implications for both teams, making it an ideal opportunity to explore Missouri sportsbook promos available to new customers.

Bet $5, Get $300 IN BONUS BETS. DraftKings Missouri $300. CLAIM NOW. dark

DraftKings Missouri promo code offer delivers instant bonus bets

The DraftKings Missouri promo code welcome offer provides new customers with $300 in bonus bets after placing their first $5 wager on any sports market, including Saturday's Chargers-Chiefs game. No promotional code is required to activate this DraftKings Missouri new-user promo. Whether your initial bet wins or loses, you'll receive twelve $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Chiefs to cover the spread and they win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $300 bonus bet package. If Kansas City fails to cover and you lose your $5 wager, you still earn the full $300 in bonus bets. The bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Key terms for this Missouri promo code for DraftKings include:

  • Must be 21 or older and physically present in Missouri.
  • Limited to one offer per new customer.
  • Minimum $5 deposit and first-time bet required.
  • Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and stake is removed from payouts.
  • Offer expires Jan. 4, 2026, at 11:59 PM CST.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in Missouri.

How to claim your DraftKings Missouri promo codes welcome offer

Claiming your DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri promo code bonus takes just minutes before Saturday's kickoff. Follow these simple steps to secure your $300 bonus bet package:

  1. Register for a new DraftKings account by providing basic personal information and verifying your identity.
  2. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
  3. Place your first $5 wager on the Chargers vs Chiefs game or any available sports market.
  4. Receive twelve $25 bonus bets instantly, regardless of your initial bet's outcome.

New users can read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

DraftKings offers ongoing promotions for existing customers

Beyond the new customer welcome bonus, DraftKings consistently provides additional promotional opportunities for existing Missouri bettors. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience. Check the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app to discover current offers and daily betting enhancements available to all customers.

  • NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
  • Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

More Welcome bonuses for first-time bettors

Already have a DraftKings Sportsbook account? Check out these other great offers from legal sportsbooks in your area.

Published
