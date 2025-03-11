Mizzou Forward Named to AP's All-SEC Second Team
Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell earned himself a spot on the Associated Press' All-Southeastern Conference Second team, as announced Tuesday morning.
The honor comes a day after Mitchell was named to the All-SEC Third team by the league's head coaches.
Mitchell transferred to Missouri from Duke ahead of the 2025 season, reuniting with a former hometown friend, guard Tamar Bates. The pair of Kansas City players excelled for the Tigers this season, with Mitchell emerging as a top scoring threat.
The Duke transfer averaged 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and two assists per game this season for the Tigers, while shooting 50.9% from the field. With the first expanded role of his college career, Mitchell unlocked his true scoring potential.
As the season wound down, Mitchell came on as Missouri's best scorer. He averaged nearly 20 points a game, including a breakout 31-point performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide that resulted in a win.
Mitchell is only a junior and has another year of eligibility with the Tigers, if he so chooses. The Kansas City native is now a key piece to Dennis Gates' squad that would be expected to take another big jump for his final college season in Columbia.
Full AP All-SEC Honors List
First team
Guard — Walter Clayton Jr., Florida, Sr., 6-2, 195, Lake Wales, Florida.
Guard — Tre Johnson, Texas, Fr., 6-6, 190, Glendale, Texas.
Guard — Chaz Lanier, Tennessee, 5th year, 6-5, 207, Nashville, Tennessee.
Guard — Mark Sears, Alabama, 5th year, 6-1, 190, Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
Forward — Johni Broome, Auburn, Sr., 6-10, 240, Plant City, Florida.
Second team
Guard — Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State, So., 5-11, 190, Madison, Mississippi.
Guard — Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M, graduate, 6-0, 180, Dallas.
Guard — Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee, Sr., 5-9, 172, Long Island, New York.
Forward — Mark Mitchell, Missouri, Jr., 6-9, 230, Kansas City, Kansas.
Forward — Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina, So., 6-8, 245, Columbia, South Carolina.
Individual honors
Player of the year — Johni Broome, Auburn.
Coach of the year — Bruce Pearl, Auburn.
Newcomer of the year — Tre Johnson, Texas.