Mizzou Central

Mizzou Men's Basketball Will Face 10 Teams in AP Preseason Poll

Missouri men's basketball didn't receive a spot on the AP poll as expected, but its schedule looks even tougher after the rankings were released Monday morning. 

Chase Gemes

Missouri Guard Tamar Bates looks to pass during a college basketball game against Ole Miss at Mizzou Arena on Mar. 2, 2024, in Columbia, Mo.
Missouri Guard Tamar Bates looks to pass during a college basketball game against Ole Miss at Mizzou Arena on Mar. 2, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. / Abigail Landwehr/Columbia Daily Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

To no one's surprise, Missouri men's basketball didn't make an appearance in the preseason AP poll after its 8-24 record (0-18 in the Southeastern Conference) last season. 

The Tigers will have a long way to work themselves up to getting a spot back in the top 25, and they'll have plenty of opportunity to accomplish that in a brutal SEC schedule. They'll face off against 10 teams that made the list, with the only exception from the conference being No. 1 Kansas.  

Even beyond the top 25, Missouri will also have to go up against No. 26 Illinois ahead of conference play, just barely missing the cut. It'll barely get any breaks in the schedule past December, and that'll be a challenge for coach Dennis Gates and his roster to overcome. 

The SEC making up 36% of the top 25 says a lot about how talented the conference is — enhanced with the additions of No. 19 Texas this year. The Tigers have been selected as the No. 13 team in the conference by SEC media, only ahead of LSU, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt.

With a strong freshman and transfer class, Missouri does have a chance to make a significant jump from a season ago, even if the outlook from the outside isn't high.

"Our goal is to compete for a conference championship," Gates said at Media Day. "It's not going to be easy, but what we're doing now is building sort of like the infrastructure to build upon what our expectations, what our goals are."

This is the first step of Missouri getting back to championship contention, but it won't have an easy path to get there on the 2024-25 calendar. 

2024-25 Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

Rank, Team, Points, First-Place Votes in Parentheses, Mizzou Opponents Bolded

  1. Kansas, 1449 (30)
  2. Alabama, 1428 (14)
  3. UConn, 1345 (11)
  4. Houston, 1343 (4)
  5. Iowa State, 1177
  6. Gonzaga, 1157 (1)
  7. Duke, 1154
  8. Baylor, 1109
  9. North Carolina, 1037
  10. Arizona, 905
  11. Auburn, 901
  12. Tennessee, 775
  13. Texas A&M, 737
  14. Purdue, 678
  15. Creighton, 631
  16. Arkansas, 625
  17. Indiana, 492
  18. Marquette, 484
  19. Texas, 332
  20. Cincinnati, 271
  21. Florida, 249
  22. UCLA, 210
  23. Kentucky, 191
  24. Ole Miss, 132
  25. Rutgers, 102

Other Receiving Votes: Illinois 92, St. John's 91, Xavier 73, Texas Tech 58, Wake Forest 37, Kansas St 30, Michigan St. 29, Ohio St. 29, Michigan 19, BYU 14, Oregon 12, McNeese St. 11, Miami 11, Boise St. 9, Saint Louis 9, Clemson 9, Providence 9, Mississippi St. 6, VCU 6, Wisconsin 5, Saint Mary's 5, Louisville 4, UAB 4, Ark Little Rock 3, Grand Canyon 3, Arizona St 2, San Diego St. 2, Princeton 2, High Point 1, Maryland 1.

Published
Chase Gemes
CHASE GEMES

Chase Gemes is a journalism student at the University of Missouri, and serves as sports editor for its student newspaper, The Maneater. He's covered Missouri football, men's basketball and baseball, along with the Oklahoma City Thunder for FanNation. He's contributed to MizzouCentral since 2023.   

Home/Basketball